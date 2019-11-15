Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Milan could loan out Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked Franck Kessie, who's ready to leave after management fallout

Aiden Cusick
General view of Molineux prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton FC at Molineux on September 29, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is speculated that Wolverhampton Wanderers could 'try again' for Kessie in the winter transfer window.

Frank Kessie of Milan in action during the Serie A match AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on September 29, 2019

AC Milan could loan out their Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked midfielder, Franck Kessie, in January, according to Calciomercato.

The website claims Kessie is ready to leave the San Siro after falling out with the management.

And it speculates that Wolves and Monaco could try again for the Ivorian, having shown an interest in the summer transfer window.

Milan are said to have paid a total fee of €32 million (around £27.5m) for Kessie, factoring in his initial two-year loan spell.

 

But, come the new year, his value will have dropped to around half that, according to Calciomercato

And the website claims Milan could 'open up to a loan with an obligation to buy' in order to 'increase the capital gain'.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb earlier this week, the Wolves scout John Marshall suggested that the Premier League side are unlikely to follow up their initial interest.

"There was an interest (in Kessie over the summer), but never a real negotiation," he explained. "I don't think so (that Wolves will revisit the situation in January), we have so many players in midfield."

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on...

But that stance could still change, with one of those Wolves midfielders, Ruben Neves, interesting both AC Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch