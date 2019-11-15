Report: Milan could loan out Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked Franck Kessie, who's ready to leave after management fallout

It is speculated that Wolverhampton Wanderers could 'try again' for Kessie in the winter transfer window.

AC Milan could loan out their Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked midfielder, Franck Kessie, in January, according to Calciomercato.

The website claims Kessie is ready to leave the San Siro after falling out with the management.

And it speculates that Wolves and Monaco could try again for the Ivorian, having shown an interest in the summer transfer window.

Milan are said to have paid a total fee of €32 million (around £27.5m) for Kessie, factoring in his initial two-year loan spell.

But, come the new year, his value will have dropped to around half that, according to Calciomercato.

And the website claims Milan could 'open up to a loan with an obligation to buy' in order to 'increase the capital gain'.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb earlier this week, the Wolves scout John Marshall suggested that the Premier League side are unlikely to follow up their initial interest.

"There was an interest (in Kessie over the summer), but never a real negotiation," he explained. "I don't think so (that Wolves will revisit the situation in January), we have so many players in midfield."

But that stance could still change, with one of those Wolves midfielders, Ruben Neves, interesting both AC Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.