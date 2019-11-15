Report: Mauricio Pochettino wanted Philippe Coutinho at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino worked with Philippe Coutinho at Espanyol.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was not happy that the club failed to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that Barcelona wanted to offload the 27-year-old former Liverpool star in the summer of 2019.

The Brazil international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, eventually joined German giants Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

According to The Sun, Pochettino wanted to bring the Brazilian to Tottenham, having worked with Coutinho when he was in charge of Espanyol in Spain.

Barcelona loan exit

Coutinho was one of the best attacking players during his time in the Premier League and was a key figure in the Liverpool team that almost won the league title.

The Brazil international failed to make a huge impact during his time at Camp Nou, and it did not come as a surprise that Barcelona decided to send him out on loan.

According to WhoScored, Coutinho has made seven starts and three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.