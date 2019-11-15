Quick links

Report: Mauricio Pochettino wanted Philippe Coutinho at Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino worked with Philippe Coutinho at Espanyol.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was not happy that the club failed to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that Barcelona wanted to offload the 27-year-old former Liverpool star in the summer of 2019.

The Brazil international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, eventually joined German giants Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

According to The Sun, Pochettino wanted to bring the Brazilian to Tottenham, having worked with Coutinho when he was in charge of Espanyol in Spain.

 

Coutinho was one of the best attacking players during his time in the Premier League and was a key figure in the Liverpool team that almost won the league title.

The Brazil international failed to make a huge impact during his time at Camp Nou, and it did not come as a surprise that Barcelona decided to send him out on loan.

According to WhoScored, Coutinho has made seven starts and three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

