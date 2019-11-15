Quick links

Report: Manchester City players convinced Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich bound

Danny Owen
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City speaks with the media during a Press Conference at The Academy Stadium on September 30, 2019 in Manchester, England.
It is no secret that Bundesliga champions Bayern want to raid Premier League giants Manchester City for Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane of Manchester City runs with the ball under pressure from Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester...

Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich bound. At least, that’s what the feeling is inside the Manchester City dressing room, according to claims made by The Telegraph.

The perennial Bundesliga champions have made no secret about their desire to add one of Europe’s best young wingers to their ranks. After failing to land Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, Bayern turned to Manchester City’s jet-heeled number 19 in a transfer saga which seemed to last the entire summer.

 

But it’s not over yet, even if Sane has missed every game since the Community Shield with a long-term injury.

The Telegraph claims that Bayern are hopeful of landing the former Schalke starlet on the cheap next summer when his contract will only have a year to run, forcing City to substantially drop their staggering £137 million valuation.

Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane (R) shoots and scores past Crystal Palace's Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the English Premier League football match between...

And, having failed to convince Sane to sign a new contract, his City team-mates are apparently convinced that his head has been turned and he is now Bayern-bound.

Suggestions that the Premier League champions are interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal, who also plays on the left-hand side of attack, certainly suggest that City are planning for life without a man who appears to have grown tired of competing for a place in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded frontline.

Leroy Sane of Manchester City celebrates with teammates Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

