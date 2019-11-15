Report: Manchester City players convinced Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich bound

It is no secret that Bundesliga champions Bayern want to raid Premier League giants Manchester City for Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich bound. At least, that’s what the feeling is inside the Manchester City dressing room, according to claims made by The Telegraph.

The perennial Bundesliga champions have made no secret about their desire to add one of Europe’s best young wingers to their ranks. After failing to land Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, Bayern turned to Manchester City’s jet-heeled number 19 in a transfer saga which seemed to last the entire summer.

But it’s not over yet, even if Sane has missed every game since the Community Shield with a long-term injury.

The Telegraph claims that Bayern are hopeful of landing the former Schalke starlet on the cheap next summer when his contract will only have a year to run, forcing City to substantially drop their staggering £137 million valuation.

And, having failed to convince Sane to sign a new contract, his City team-mates are apparently convinced that his head has been turned and he is now Bayern-bound.

Suggestions that the Premier League champions are interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal, who also plays on the left-hand side of attack, certainly suggest that City are planning for life without a man who appears to have grown tired of competing for a place in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded frontline.