Report: Lampard concerned about Kepa, wants Shay Given

Chelsea could reunite Frank Lampard with Shay Given.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to launch another move for Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given.

The Blues appointed Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's replacement over the summer, having seen him take Derby County to the Championship play-off final last season.

Lampard was able to bring coaches with him from Derby, as Jody Morris and Chris Jones made the move to Stamford Bridge, but a move for Rams keeper coach Given wasn't sanctioned.

 

Chelsea instead wanted to promote Hilario as Massimo Nenci's replacement, but with Lampard concerned about Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Blues boss is ready to launch another move for Given.

Lampard allegedly has concerns about Arrizabalaga despite a decent season so far, with improvements needed on crosses for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

Lampard seemingly wants Given to come in and help the former Athletic Bilbao stopper, and having made a great start as manager, he may hope for some additional power to get Given in.

Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Preston North End at Pride Park Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Derby, England.

The Irishman joined Lampard at Derby in the summer of 2018, and has kept his job under Phillip Cocu, but could now return to the Premier League.

Many will remember him from his playing days with Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa, and his vast experience may well help give Arrizabalaga a bit of a boost in his development.

Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gestures during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on November 9, 2019....

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

