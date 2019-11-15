Report: Hatem Abd Elhamed to miss Celtic v Rangers cup final

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic next month.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed will not play against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers next month.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on December 8.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Elhamed will not recover from his groin injury in time for the game.

It has been reported that the 28-year-old Israel international has been ruled out for six weeks.

The agent of Elhamed - who joined Celtic from Hapoel Beer Sheva in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £1.6 million - has also suggested on Twitter that the right-back will not play against Rangers.

“when the going gets tough the tough gets going” #Hatem Elhamed pic.twitter.com/B4n34cskur — Dudu Dahan (@dududahan555) November 11, 2019

Big game

Celtic have won the domestic treble in Scotland for the past three seasons, and the Hoops will be confident of making it four in a row.

However, Rangers are a strong force under manager Steven Gerrard, and the Gers could win against their bitter Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup.