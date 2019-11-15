Quick links

Report: Hatem Abd Elhamed to miss Celtic v Rangers cup final

James Forrest,
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic next month.

Hatem Abd Elhamed and Scott Brown of Celtic FC celebrate the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in...

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed will not play against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers next month.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on December 8.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Elhamed will not recover from his groin injury in time for the game.

 

It has been reported that the 28-year-old Israel international has been ruled out for six weeks.

The agent of Elhamed - who joined Celtic from Hapoel Beer Sheva in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £1.6 million - has also suggested on Twitter that the right-back will not play against Rangers.

Big game

Celtic have won the domestic treble in Scotland for the past three seasons, and the Hoops will be confident of making it four in a row.

However, Rangers are a strong force under manager Steven Gerrard, and the Gers could win against their bitter Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup.

Hatem Abd Elhamed of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

