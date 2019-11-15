Quick links

Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Championship

Premier League

Report: Brighton will not recall Ben White from Leeds United

Subhankar Mondal
Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack holds off the challenge from Leeds United's Liam Cooper and Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ben White is on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End and Ben White of Leeds United battle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at Deepdale, Preston on Tuesday...

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Brighton and Hove Albion will not recall Ben White from his loan spell at Leeds United.

The 22-year-old central defender joined Championship club Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

The youngster, who can also operate as a right-back, has established himself as a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has played 16 Championship matches so far this season, according to WhoScored.

 

The Yorkshire Evening Post has quoted a source saying that there is “no chance at all of a recall”.

The report has added that the only way that Brighton could have recalled White from his loan spell at Leeds in the January transfer window is if he failed to play a certain percentage of the Whites’ games.

Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Relief for Leeds United fans

White has taken to the Championship like a duck to water, and it must be a relief for the Leeds fans that the defender will stay at Elland Road until the end of the season.

Leeds are aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship this campaign and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack holds off the challenge from Leeds United's Liam Cooper and Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch