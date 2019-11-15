Report: Brighton will not recall Ben White from Leeds United

Ben White is on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Brighton and Hove Albion will not recall Ben White from his loan spell at Leeds United.

The 22-year-old central defender joined Championship club Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

The youngster, who can also operate as a right-back, has established himself as a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has played 16 Championship matches so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has quoted a source saying that there is “no chance at all of a recall”.

The report has added that the only way that Brighton could have recalled White from his loan spell at Leeds in the January transfer window is if he failed to play a certain percentage of the Whites’ games.

Relief for Leeds United fans

White has taken to the Championship like a duck to water, and it must be a relief for the Leeds fans that the defender will stay at Elland Road until the end of the season.

Leeds are aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship this campaign and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.