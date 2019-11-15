Quick links

Report: Arsenal want Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu and £38m Reinier Jesus

Unai Emery the manager of Arsenal FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group F match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Arsenal FC at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on November 06, 2019 in...
Leicester City are at risk of being raided by Premier League rivals Arsenal for Caglar Soyuncu while the 'new Kaka' is also in the Gunners' sights.

Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester,...

Underachieving Arsenal are intent on strengthening their squad in January with Flamengo wonderkid Reinier Jesus and Leicester City stopper Caglar Soyuncu in their sights, according to reports.

The Gunners have endured a miserable season so far with Unai Emery encountering problems at both ends of the pitch. With Mesut Ozil AWOL for much of the campaign and Nicolas Pepe starring in fits and bursts at best, Arsenal have scored just two goals from open play in their last eight games.

And the less said about their performances at the back the better.

 

But January does offer an opportunity to solve those problems.

And, according to Turkish Football, Arsenal have lined up Leicester’s Turkish international Soyuncu as the man to add some steel to their backline - though they did not scout him in Euro 2020 qualifying on Thursday night as some other reports had suggested.

The £19 million former Freiburg youngster has been a revelation this season, stepping into Harry Maguire’s shoes in a Foxes team who have the best defensive record in the country.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball under pressure from Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power...

Reiner ‘new Kaka’ Jesus is also a target, according to Mundo Deportivo.

A brilliant young midfielder, Reinier has scored four goals in 12 games for Flamengo’s first team this season with his balance and ability to glide past opponents drawing comparisons with the 2007 Ballon D’Or winner. Flamengo’s motor-mouth manager Jorge Jesus himself made the connection between Reinier and Kaka recently (Lance).

The report adds that the next great Brazilian midfielder will cost around £38 million – a huge fee for a player not yet into adulthood but far less than his staggering £63 million release clause.

Though Reinier would have to do something special to outshine his yellow Samba starlet Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

Reinier Jesus Carvalho of Brazil during the U17 International Youth Tournament game between England and Brazil at the New Bucks Head Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Telford, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

