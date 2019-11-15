Report: Arsenal want Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu and £38m Reinier Jesus

Leicester City are at risk of being raided by Premier League rivals Arsenal for Caglar Soyuncu while the 'new Kaka' is also in the Gunners' sights.

Underachieving Arsenal are intent on strengthening their squad in January with Flamengo wonderkid Reinier Jesus and Leicester City stopper Caglar Soyuncu in their sights, according to reports.

The Gunners have endured a miserable season so far with Unai Emery encountering problems at both ends of the pitch. With Mesut Ozil AWOL for much of the campaign and Nicolas Pepe starring in fits and bursts at best, Arsenal have scored just two goals from open play in their last eight games.

And the less said about their performances at the back the better.

But January does offer an opportunity to solve those problems.

And, according to Turkish Football, Arsenal have lined up Leicester’s Turkish international Soyuncu as the man to add some steel to their backline - though they did not scout him in Euro 2020 qualifying on Thursday night as some other reports had suggested.

The £19 million former Freiburg youngster has been a revelation this season, stepping into Harry Maguire’s shoes in a Foxes team who have the best defensive record in the country.

Reiner ‘new Kaka’ Jesus is also a target, according to Mundo Deportivo.

A brilliant young midfielder, Reinier has scored four goals in 12 games for Flamengo’s first team this season with his balance and ability to glide past opponents drawing comparisons with the 2007 Ballon D’Or winner. Flamengo’s motor-mouth manager Jorge Jesus himself made the connection between Reinier and Kaka recently (Lance).

The report adds that the next great Brazilian midfielder will cost around £38 million – a huge fee for a player not yet into adulthood but far less than his staggering £63 million release clause.

Though Reinier would have to do something special to outshine his yellow Samba starlet Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.