Reading fans react to rumours Joao Virginia could go back to Everton

Everton youngster Joao Virginia has struggled to make a positive impression at Reading.

Reading fans do not appear concerned about suggestions that Everton can recall Joao Virginia.

The Liverpool Echo suggest that Everton have an option to terminate the goalkeeper’s loan early in January.

And Reading fans are hoping that he does go back to Goodison Park, which rather sums up how badly the move has gone.

Be best for him to go back, it just has worked out for him here. I wish him luck for his future if he goes back. — David Andrews (@DavidAn80846670) November 15, 2019

They can have him back — Nicole (@nsRFC_) November 15, 2019

Best for both parties if he returns — Deano (@deanocx) November 15, 2019

Tbf I doubt they'll want him — Luke Rogers (@TheSaiint) November 15, 2019

Just recall him back now — Josh T (@JRfc1871) November 15, 2019

Best news I've heard — Josh T (@JRfc1871) November 15, 2019

Thank god for that — Harry Gabriel (@harry_wbg) November 15, 2019

Virginia begun the campaign in Reading’s starting line-up, but he has fallen out of favour after some shaky displays.

The Portuguese stopper has proven to be error prone, and it may be that the move came too soon for him.

Back at Everton Virginia was regarded as a top prospect, and his performances for their under-23’s over the past year have caught the eye.

But it seems that a move to the Championship was a step too far for him at this current stage.

Whether Everton will recall Virginia still remains to be seen, but it does seem the most likely move, given his struggles.