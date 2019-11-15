Quick links

Reading fans react to rumours Joao Virginia could go back to Everton

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Joao Virginia poses for a photo as he signs for Everton at USM Finch Farm on August 2, 2018 in Halewood, England.
Everton youngster Joao Virginia has struggled to make a positive impression at Reading.

Joao Virginia of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly between Everton and Valencia at Goodison Park on August 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Reading fans do not appear concerned about suggestions that Everton can recall Joao Virginia.

The Liverpool Echo suggest that Everton have an option to terminate the goalkeeper’s loan early in January.

And Reading fans are hoping that he does go back to Goodison Park, which rather sums up how badly the move has gone.

Virginia begun the campaign in Reading’s starting line-up, but he has fallen out of favour after some shaky displays.

The Portuguese stopper has proven to be error prone, and it may be that the move came too soon for him.

 

Back at Everton Virginia was regarded as a top prospect, and his performances for their under-23’s over the past year have caught the eye.

But it seems that a move to the Championship was a step too far for him at this current stage.

Whether Everton will recall Virginia still remains to be seen, but it does seem the most likely move, given his struggles.

