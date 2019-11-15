Quick links

Rangers star Glen Kamara comments on his future amid Leeds United links

Glen Kamara of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Leeds United are said to be keen to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers in the January transfer window.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has suggested to YLE that he is not looking concentrating on rumours that Leeds United are interested in him.

The Scottish Herald claim that Leeds are pondering an £8 million swoop for the Rangers star in January.

However, Kamara has suggested that he is happy at Ibrox, and he will not be focusing on links with Leeds any time soon.

"You know what, I’m a Rangers player until told otherwise, I have no relevance to anything else so I’m focused on Rangers and Finland at the moment," Kamara said.

 

Rangers could stand to make huge profit on Kamara if they were to accept an £8 million bid for him in January, but Steven Gerrard may want to keep the Finnish international.

Kamara has played an important role for Rangers this term, and losing him in mid-season would be a blow.

It is understandable why Leeds are keen on the midfielder, as he could help strengthen their push for promotion.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern, Switzerland.

Leeds are currently in the thick of a battle for a top two spot in the Championship, and Kamara would fit in well with Marcelo Bielsa’s style.

The Rangers man is excellent in possession and also possesses the energy required to thrive under Bielsa’s high pressing style.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

