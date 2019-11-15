Rangers star Glen Kamara comments on his future amid Leeds United links

Leeds United are said to be keen to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers in the January transfer window.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has suggested to YLE that he is not looking concentrating on rumours that Leeds United are interested in him.

The Scottish Herald claim that Leeds are pondering an £8 million swoop for the Rangers star in January.

However, Kamara has suggested that he is happy at Ibrox, and he will not be focusing on links with Leeds any time soon.

"You know what, I’m a Rangers player until told otherwise, I have no relevance to anything else so I’m focused on Rangers and Finland at the moment," Kamara said.

Rangers could stand to make huge profit on Kamara if they were to accept an £8 million bid for him in January, but Steven Gerrard may want to keep the Finnish international.

Kamara has played an important role for Rangers this term, and losing him in mid-season would be a blow.

It is understandable why Leeds are keen on the midfielder, as he could help strengthen their push for promotion.

Leeds are currently in the thick of a battle for a top two spot in the Championship, and Kamara would fit in well with Marcelo Bielsa’s style.

The Rangers man is excellent in possession and also possesses the energy required to thrive under Bielsa’s high pressing style.