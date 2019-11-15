Rangers' Rhys Breen reacts after signing second Ibrox deal in space of 8 months

The young Rangers defender trained with Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first time towards the end of last season.

The young Rangers defender Rhys Breen has reacted on Twitter after signing his second new contract in the space of eight months.

It was only in March that Breen, along with his Rangers teammates Brian Kinnear and Lewis Budinauckas, extended his deal until June 2020.

But on Friday, Rangers announced they have tied down the Bellshill native for a further year at Ibrox.

Posting on his personal account afterwards, Breen wrote:

What a feeling https://t.co/dFOrvUeCGW — Rhys Breen (@breen_rhys) November 15, 2019

Breen is part of Graeme Murty's Rangers Colts side which welcomes Wrexham to Ibrox on Saturday.

And the teenager, who turns 20 in January, will hope to keep his place from the previous round's win against Solihull Moors when the National League side visit Glasgow.

Breen, Lewis Mayo and Dapo Mebude all trained with Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team towards the end of last season, although only the latter has gone on to feature at senior level.