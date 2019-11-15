Quick links

Rangers' Rhys Breen reacts after signing second Ibrox deal in space of 8 months

Aiden Cusick
The young Rangers defender trained with Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first time towards the end of last season.

The young Rangers defender Rhys Breen has reacted on Twitter after signing his second new contract in the space of eight months.

It was only in March that Breen, along with his Rangers teammates Brian Kinnear and Lewis Budinauckas, extended his deal until June 2020.

 

But on Friday, Rangers announced they have tied down the Bellshill native for a further year at Ibrox.

Posting on his personal account afterwards, Breen wrote:

Breen is part of Graeme Murty's Rangers Colts side which welcomes Wrexham to Ibrox on Saturday.

And the teenager, who turns 20 in January, will hope to keep his place from the previous round's win against Solihull Moors when the National League side visit Glasgow.

Dapo Mebude of Rangers is seen prior to the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Breen, Lewis Mayo and Dapo Mebude all trained with Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team towards the end of last season, although only the latter has gone on to feature at senior level.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

