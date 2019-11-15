Rangers fans react to Glen Kamara links with Leeds United

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is said to be on Leeds United's wishlist, as they seek additions in January.

Rangers fans seem very sceptical over rumours linking Glen Kamara with Leeds United.

The Scottish Herald suggest that Leeds are keen on signing Kamara in the January transfer window for a fee of £8 million.

However, many Rangers fans don’t think that the midfielder is worth that sort of money yet.

And other supporters of the Ibrox side are doubtful whether a move to Leeds would even appeal to the Finnish international.

There’s not a hope in hell we will get 8m for Kamara. Great player but miles off 8mil just now. Not saying it won’t happen in future but come on don’t be silly — William (orange) Mason (@William45722021) November 12, 2019

Kamara would be sold at 5m. He’s not even a definite starter — Stove (@stove1872) November 12, 2019

Don’t think we will be offered £8m for Kamara — Allan (@Allan111Allan) November 12, 2019

Also cant see us get more than 5m for Kamara atm. — STEVIE (@snocher101) November 12, 2019

I honestly think Kamara is way too good for Leeds and is a bigger part player than people are giving him credit for.



Is it a coincidence that we’ve looked a more solid outfit since Kamara has come back into form? — gordy (@weepaljoe_) November 13, 2019

Surely we're at the stage where we have the power to keep players when fulham, leeds or Brighton are looking at them? Kamara is going nowhere. — Sandy Cameron (@SandyC8572) November 12, 2019

Surely Kamara is no going to leave for Leeds, Fulham or Brighton hahahaha!! Wild man. — sunshinekid (@sunshinekid10) November 12, 2019

Rangers only paid a small fee for Kamara, so they would make huge profit on him if he was sold in January.

Steven Gerrard’s side are likely to want to keep the 24-year-old though, as he has played a key role for them so far.

Kamara has impressed in Rangers midfield, with Gerrard’s side challenging for the title.

Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to win promotion to the Premier League and could invest in January to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s options.