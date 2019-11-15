Quick links

Rangers

Leeds United

Championship

Rangers fans react to Glen Kamara links with Leeds United

John Verrall
Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is said to be on Leeds United's wishlist, as they seek additions in January.

Glen Kamara of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers fans seem very sceptical over rumours linking Glen Kamara with Leeds United.

The Scottish Herald suggest that Leeds are keen on signing Kamara in the January transfer window for a fee of £8 million.

 

However, many Rangers fans don’t think that the midfielder is worth that sort of money yet.

Subscribe

And other supporters of the Ibrox side are doubtful whether a move to Leeds would even appeal to the Finnish international.

Rangers only paid a small fee for Kamara, so they would make huge profit on him if he was sold in January.

Steven Gerrard’s side are likely to want to keep the 24-year-old though, as he has played a key role for them so far.

Kamara has impressed in Rangers midfield, with Gerrard’s side challenging for the title.

Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to win promotion to the Premier League and could invest in January to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s options.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch