Raheem Sterling isn't happy that Liverpool star Joe Gomez was jeered by England fans

Manchester City ace sticks up for Liverpool rival.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has attempted to draw a line under the Joe Gomez saga after the Liverpool defender was booed by England fans last night.

Sterling was left out of the England team which beat Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley after instigating a confrontation with Gomez on Monday, 24 hours after Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool.

England boss Gareth Southgate decided to leave Sterling out of last night's game as punishment.

Gomez was brought on in the second half and was booed by some England supporters.

Sterling was not happy with the boos, sending a message after the game to express his feelings.

especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.



I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one ❤️ #Euro2020 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

Class.... and genuinely sincere — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 14, 2019

Sterling remains with the England squad and is likely to feature next week when the Three Lions take on Kosovo.

The win confirmed England's place at Euro 2020, although this never seemed in doubt, with only a point needed.

Tribalism and rivalry between Liverpool and City fans will mean the Sterling-Gomez issue is not forgotten, but the players clearly want to put it to bed.