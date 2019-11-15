Quick links

England Football Team

Manchester City

Liverpool

Montenegro

UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Raheem Sterling isn't happy that Liverpool star Joe Gomez was jeered by England fans

Dan Coombs
Raheem Sterling trains during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester City ace sticks up for Liverpool rival.

Raheem Sterling trains during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has attempted to draw a line under the Joe Gomez saga after the Liverpool defender was booed by England fans last night.

Sterling was left out of the England team which beat Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley after instigating a confrontation with Gomez on Monday, 24 hours after Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool.

 

England boss Gareth Southgate decided to leave Sterling out of last night's game as punishment.

Gomez was brought on in the second half and was booed by some England supporters.

Sterling was not happy with the boos, sending a message after the game to express his feelings.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler praised his response.

Sterling remains with the England squad and is likely to feature next week when the Three Lions take on Kosovo.

The win confirmed England's place at Euro 2020, although this never seemed in doubt, with only a point needed.

Tribalism and rivalry between Liverpool and City fans will mean the Sterling-Gomez issue is not forgotten, but the players clearly want to put it to bed.

Joe Gomez of England in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch