Preston's Darnell Fisher describes Alex Neil's demands as 'more intense' than any he's experienced - even under Celtic's Neil Lennon

The Preston North End right-back played 13 times under the current Celtic manager.

Darnell Fisher has described the demands set by his Preston North End manager as 'more intense' than he has experienced under any other boss - including Celtic's Neil Lennon.

Fisher made his breakthrough under Lennon at Celtic, playing 13 times during the Ulsterman's first Bhoys spell and a further eight under his successor, Ronny Deila, before leaving for Rotherham.

The 25-year-old, who Celtic signed from Farnborough in 2011, is currently plying his trade for the Championship's second-best team in Preston, where the Scot, Alex Neil, is his manager.

And discussing life under Neil with The Lancashire Evening Post this week, Fisher said: "A bit of rest is always welcome, especially with how hard we train here.

"Even in the international breaks we train hard on the days that we are in.

"The intensity we train at is high, there is a big demand on you from the manager."

“I think the demand here at Preston is more intense than I’ve experienced before.

"The demand at Celtic was there because of how big the club is but that wasn’t really driven by anyone – it was just the size of the place.

"Here, the manager drives the standards and the demand is there from him.

"If you are with him, you have got his backing 100 per cent.

"He is the type of manager I like. I get on with him really well and like the training and approach we have."

Lennon - who had spells with Preston's local rivals, Bolton Wanderers, and Hibernian after leaving Celtic - returned to Parkhead earlier this year as Brendan Rodgers' successor.

The 48-year-old secured a domestic double last season and has already led Celtic to the Europa League's knockout stages - as well as the Scottish Premiership summit this time around.