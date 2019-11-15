Autosave bug for Pokémon Sword and Shield could be corrupting SD cards!

How to turn off autosave in Pokemon Sword and Shield to avoid a potential bug that could be corrupting SD cards.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out and the instalment has been dubbed everything from the best in the series to a shadow of a former great. However, while the varying reviews are nothing other than subjective opinions, a more concerning matter is that an autosave bug appears to be corrupting SD cards. In this article you'll discover how to turn autosave off in order to potentially avoid this huge issue.

The build-up to Pokémon Sword and Shield wasn't the greatest as fans complained about its reduced Pokedex, along with its graphics and apparent recycling of models and animations from prior iterations.

All of that was enough to cause a division in the community with some battling against the negativity with #ThankYouGameFreak, but the negativity is only likely to continue and become bigger following mass reports on Twitter about SD cards being corrupted by potentially the game's autosave.

POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Here's why Game Freak Lied is trending on Twitter

"Disable Autosave if you bought Pokemon Sword and Shield"

Per a Reddit post created by a user named Saprod, Pokémon Sword and Shield players have reported issues with the game corrupting their SD card.

A Japanese player has uploaded videos online in which they have been greeted by the following assortment of errors:

Error 2002-4690: Software closed because error occurred, send error report Y/N?

When trying to relaunch the game:

Error 2016-0602: Corrupted data was found. You may be able to fix the issue by downloading this software again.

When trying to re-download the game:

Error 2002-0039: There is not enough free space available.

After rebooting the system:

This SD card cannot be used. Please format the SD card.

Some people were under the impression that only Pokémon Sword and Shield was affected, but others on Twitter have since reported that the bug has corrupted other games and their Nintendo Switch.

Game crashed on an attempted autosave (or at least I assume so), I then the game crashed on boot to I put in my smash cart to test, smash crashed on boot too, so I rebooted my Switch.



Now everything on my Switch looks like this, even the cart games are asking for a redownload... pic.twitter.com/OEFHZErLCx — DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) November 15, 2019

How to turn off autosave in Pokémon Sword and Shield

All you need to do to turn autosave off in Pokémon Sword and Shield is proceed to Options in the Main Menu and turn autosave functionality off.

There are varying reports online about whether autosave is actually to blame for the SD card corruption, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

It's worth further noting that the issue with SD cards being corrupted seems to apply only to digital versions from the Nintendo eShop rather than physical copies with cartridges.

Reddit also suggests using a microSD card that's formatted as FAT32 rather than exFAT. This is because there appears to be issues with Nintendo's exFAT implementation.

Again, this isn't confirmed to be the root cause of the corruption, but a FAT 32 formatted card is considered to be safer.

DEXIT: All 478 Pokemon cut from Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch.