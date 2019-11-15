Netflix: Meet Nasty Cherry member Gabi, Chloe, Georgia and Debbie

Nasty Cherry are a girl band ready to take the world of Netflix by storm.

Netflix has come a long way from the DVD rental site that it started out as, the online streaming site is the world's leading figure in the industry but faces ever sterner competition.

That means that Netflix has to do its best to entice new audience members in by extending the range of content it produces.

While drama series like Stranger Things are still firm fan favourites, we've seen a growing number of docuseries arrive on the platform.

One such documentary series sees Netflix effectively create its very own girl band along with British singing sensation Charli XCX.

That girl band is Nasty Cherry.

I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry

I'm With The Band follows Nasty Cherry, a newly formed alt-pop girl band as they look to make their own rules in the music industry, hopefully on the road to success.

The six-part series, released on November 15th, documents various aspects of the band's process, from being formed, working together on music and, if the episode titles are anything to go by, losing a member.

The band are fairly tiny all things considered with a following of just 36,000 on Instagram at the time of writing. However, having a prime slot on Netflix could well propel Nasty Cherry towards stardom but who are the four members of Nasty Cherry?

Meet the members of Nasty Cherry on Instagram

Each member of the group was brought in by British singing sensation Charli XCX and are all pretty much complete unknowns coming into the series which should make for a fascinating watch.

Each member of the band is introduced briefly in the trailer for I'm With The Band and has their own Instagram account which is a big part in how the band put themselves out there.

Gabriette Bechtel

"Gabs is just f-ing cool."

Chloe Chaidez

"Chloe's mad, never give Chloe a cup of coffee in the morning."

"She's like a hyperactive 12-year-old boy."

Georgia Somary

"Georgie is the most likely to call anyone out on their bullshit."

Deborah Knox-Hewson

"Debs is really funny in a witty way"

