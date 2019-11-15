Mick McCarthy comments on Tottenham striker Troy Parrott's debut

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott looked at home on the international scene last night.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has been praised for ‘upsetting’ West Ham United defender Winston Reid on international duty last night in the Daily Mirror.

The Tottenham teenager made his first start for the Republic of Ireland yesterday, as Mick McCarthy’s side won 3-1 in a friendly.

Parrott failed to get on the scoresheet, but the Spurs striker still managed to make an impact on debut.

The youngster claimed an assist for Ireland’s second goal of the night, as he laid off Sean Maguire.

And McCarthy was also happy to see Parrott putting himself about and refusing to be bullied by West Ham’s Reid.

"Oh, he can handle himself at this level, I don't doubt that. He was tracking back and he tackled their centre-half and he got all upset [Reid],” McCarthy said.

"I know he's been out, so you don't want him to get injured - but well done, that's what it's about.”

Reid may have been unhappy with the Tottenham youngster, as he has been out with injury so long.

The last thing West Ham need is for the centre-back to pick up another injury, after working so hard to get back to full fitness.

Parrott will now return to Spurs and should be full of confidence, as he looks to get more game time in Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s first-team.