Manchester City reportedly considering move for Leicester's Jonny Evans, two years after West Brom blocked Etihad transfer

The Leicester City centre-back was the subject of more than one approach from Manchester City while playing for West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester City are considering Leicester City's Jonny Evans among a number of possible centre-back recruits - two years after they failed to sign him from West Bromwich Albion, according to Sky.

The BBC reported that Manchester City had two bids turned down by West Brom - one of which was worth £18 million.

The Baggies went down that season and Evans joined Leicester for a snip of that price - £3.5m.

 

But after helping the Foxes to second in the Premier League standings this season - above the fourth-placed reigning champions, Manchester City - it is claimed that Evans is back on the radar of Pep Guardiola, alongside his defensive partner Caglar Soyuncu.

And, of the two, the Northern Irishman could be the more realistic acquisition, with just 18 months left on a contract that expires after his 33rd birthday - although a mid-season transfer is probably unlikely.

Whether or not West Brom would receive any of the money potentially raised by Leicester for Evans, through a sell-on clause, remains to be seen.

Will Manchester City finally get their hands on Leicester's former West Brom man?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

