Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson says Jurgen Klopp has been keeping in touch

The highly rated Liverpool youngster is currently away from Anfield on loan with fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has revealed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been playing a part in his impressive Bournemouth form by keeping in touch by text and sending complimentary and supportive messages (Liverpool website).

Wilson is on a season-long loan at Bournemouth from Anfield, having enjoyed a productive campaign at Derby County in 2018-19, and scored his fourth goal for the Cherries at Newcastle last weekend.

The 22-year-old has been a Bournemouth regular as Eddie Howe's side have climbed into the top half of the Premier League, the south coast club boss singing the on-loan ace's praises from early on when he described his start as "hugely impressive" (Bournemouth Echo).

Wilson is happy with how Klopp has had time to keep track on him despite being busy steering Liverpool to a thus far unbeaten Premier League campaign as well as good Champions League and League Cup performances and results.

“I am always in touch with Liverpool, they have a loan guy there who I am in contact with every week, and I get the odd message off the manager,” he told the Liverpool website. “He says he has been watching and after I scored against Man City he congratulated me on the goal. He messaged and said, ‘Great free kick!’

“It gives you a boost to see that, and it is great he is keeping an eye on me. It is good to know when you go out on loan you are not forgotten about. I’m still in contact with a few of the lads and if I can get to a game I always will.”

Wilson is currently on international duty with Wales and would win his 16th cap by playing in the crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday, the Dragons needing need to win their final two qualifiers - Hungary on Tuesday follows the Azerbaijan game - to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for next summer's European Championship finals.