Leeds United fans aren't impressed with Victor Orta's January transfer comments

Leeds United recruitment chief is not expecting a transfer spree.

Could Leeds United embark on a transfer spree in January to push them ahead of their promotion rivals?

Don't expect that to happen. Technical director Victor Orta told Tuttomercatoweb this week that he is very sceptical that the transfer window will lead to many deals for the club.

He said: "In January there are few options. I can say that it will be a quiet market for Leeds. We have information and ideas but I believe little in the winter market. Only 25% of winter shots are successful, it's incredible."

Orta's comments have not gone down well with Leeds fans.

In the last two January transfer windows the club has been very laid back, and the team has trailed off towards the end of the season.

It would be impractical to go around spending tens of millions, but there are smart deals to be done, particularly on loans.

Last year Leeds tried to sign Dan James, but left it until deadline day and saw it fall through.

Leeds fans are worried the club are making another mistake...

