Leeds United fans aren't impressed with Victor Orta's January transfer comments

Dan Coombs
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United recruitment chief is not expecting a transfer spree.

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...

Could Leeds United embark on a transfer spree in January to push them ahead of their promotion rivals?

Don't expect that to happen. Technical director Victor Orta told Tuttomercatoweb this week that he is very sceptical that the transfer window will lead to many deals for the club.

 

He said: "In January there are few options. I can say that it will be a quiet market for Leeds. We have information and ideas but I believe little in the winter market. Only 25% of winter shots are successful, it's incredible."

Orta's comments have not gone down well with Leeds fans.

In the last two January transfer windows the club has been very laid back, and the team has trailed off towards the end of the season.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director Victor Orta watch on during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on...

It would be impractical to go around spending tens of millions, but there are smart deals to be done, particularly on loans.

Last year Leeds tried to sign Dan James, but left it until deadline day and saw it fall through. 

Leeds fans are worried the club are making another mistake...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

