Leeds United on-loan ace Ben White praised by Brighton boss Graham Potter

Leeds United brought the defender on loan to Elland Road in the summer and he is doing superbly for the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United on-loan star Ben White has been praised by Brighton boss Graham Potter as the defender's season-long loan at Elland Road continues to go from strength to strength.

The 22-year-old joined the Whites without having made a single appearance in English football’s top two divisions but has taken to life in the Championship like a duck to water, and has played every minute of the Elland Road side's 16 league fixtures so far.

A picture of consistency, White was impressive in October as Marcelo Bielsa's side conceded just three goals, and with the November international break now under way, Leeds have still only shipped nine in 16 games, the lowest in the division.

Amid fears of the centre-back's impressive form potentially yielding a premature return to Brighton - which the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported is not likely - the Seagulls boss has spoken out about how he and his staff are "delighted" with how it's going.

“The feedback about Ben has been really good, and we’re happy with how he’s done so far," Potter told the Brighton website. “It’s really good for him and Leeds United too, because it shows that the loan has worked well for everybody.

"He was a player that was really after first-team football and he’s got that opportunity there. Of course he's still our player, but we’re happy that he’s having a good experience and getting better all the time, so we’re delighted.”

Leeds are back in action after the international break on Saturday 23 November with a Championship trip to Luton.