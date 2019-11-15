Leeds and Aston Villa handed Sam McCallum boost as January window nears

Championship clubs Leeds United and Nottingham Forest want Coventry City defender McCallum - as do Premier League Aston Villa.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that Sam McCallum could leave the League One club in January with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Aston Villa all interested in the highly-rated left-back (Coventry Telegraph).

Speculation is rife about the future of a 19-year-old who very few had heard of just a few months ago. The Sky Blues pulled off a real coup when they signed McCallum from non-league Herne Bay in August 2018 and, almost a year and a half on, the teenager’s value has gone through the roof.

The Coventry Telegraph claims that Championship promotion chasers Leeds and Forest are eyeing up a January swoop while Aston Villa could offer McCallum a chance in the Premier League too.

West Brom and Huddersfield Town have also been linked, via the Express and Star.

And Robins is no fool. He knows that, should the right offer arrive, Coventry might have no choice but to cash in.

“I would like to think (he’ll stay), but I am not stupid,” the former Manchester United defender admitted.

“Money talks and it’s not any different at any other club, regardless of where they are in terms of stature and division. If someone comes in with the right money then people will be available, there’s no two ways about it.”

Robins recently said that it would take a ‘monumental’ bid to convince Coventry to cash in on their prized asset. But with Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Jordan Willis, Cyrus Christie and Tom Bayliss leaving the club in recent years, they have a history when it comes to losing their most exciting young talents.