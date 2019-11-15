John Hartson comments on Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Glasgow Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership.

John Hartson has given his take on Celtic star Odsonne Edouard and Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos to The Scottish Sun.

Edouard and Morelos are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and are key figures for Celtic and Rangers respectively.

Former Celtic striker Hartson, who now works as a pundit, has given his take on the 21-year-old and the 23-year-old.

Hartson told The Scottish Sun: “I don’t want to say who’s better, but Edouard is more proven. He’s done it on a more consistent basis.

“He’s scored in Old Firm games — you look at his goal at Ibrox when he popped up and cut inside to score a brilliant winner.

“For now, look at Edouard and he seems to have done it in the bigger games. But you look at Morelos and consistently he’s banging goals in for fun and you can’t deny him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored one goal in four Europa League matches and eight goals in 11 Scottish Premiership games for Celtic so far this season.

As for Morelos, the 23-year-old Colombia international striker has scored eight goals in eight Europa League games (including qualifiers) and nine goals in 12 Scottish Premiership matches for Rangers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Title race

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons, and although the Hoops are favourites to clinch the championship this campaign as well, Rangers are giving the Bhoys a stiff competition and are going to take the title race down to the wire.