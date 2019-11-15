Impossible Burger in the UK? Netflix fans hungry for Explained’s revolutionary ‘vegan meat’

Meet the Impossible Burger!

As vegetarian and vegan diets become more and more common in today's world, the quality of food on offer for those going meat-free is only getting better.

While the early days of vegetarian food offered much in the way of health benefits, the quality of the faux-meat products on offer was questionable to say the least.

Now though, the tide is turning as Netflix's Explained highlights in its most recent episode, The Future of Meat.

As well as learning about how humans began hunting animals for food and then turned to farming them, we also get a glimpse of the 'Impossible Burger', the next step in the evolution of the meat-free burger.

Explained: The Future of Meat

Netflix's Explained series regularly offers up fascinating insights into all manner of weird and wonderful topics, the most recent of which was The Future of Meat.

During the episode, we learn about how humans evolved from plant-eating mammals to the meat-eating hunters and animal farmers we are today.

Beyond that, however, we see how humans could potentially evolve again into a species that could steer clear of meat for the good of the planet.

In doing so, we're introduced to Patrick O. Brown, the founder of Impossible Food who have created something that could well be the future of meat, the Impossible Burger.

What is an Impossible Burger?

An Impossible Burger is a plant-based burger patty but one that has been infused with a soy-derived protein known as haem (or heme) to give it almost exactly the same taste, texture and tendencies as real meat.

As well as looking like the real thing, the Impossible Burger, thanks to the addition of haem, 'bleeds' like a real burger when it's being cooked to give it that extra touch of authenticity.

The groundbreaking veggie burgers are available across the US with Burger King even getting in on the act by introducing the Impossible Whopper alongside Impossible Food.

Can you get them in the UK?

No. But there are similar alternatives out there.

Unfortunately, Impossible Burgers are not yet available in Europe as the haem protein has not yet been approved by the EU as the European Food Standards Agency are currently running tests on the substance to ensure it's safe to eat.

On the plus side, however, there are similar alternatives out there to the Impossible Burger.

Le Cool London have scouted out a pair of vegan burgers that come close to the real thing, the Moving Mountains Burger at Maxwell's and Dirty Bones as well as Beyond Meat burgers at Honest Burger, Kings Cross.

For Burger King fans, like in the US, a sort of vegan alternative to the Whopper is on its way. While it's already out in Europe, the Rebel Whopper is coming to the UK in the coming months as an equivalent to the Impossible Whopper in the US.

The reason for the 'sort of' tag, comes from the fact that the vegan, plant-based burger is cooked on the same grill as Burger King's standard beef burgers, making it not so vegan anymore.

In time, however, more and more meatless burgers are bound to appear that are just like the real thing and like those on Netflix's Explained we're curious to see just what the future of meat holds.