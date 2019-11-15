Quick links

Illan Meslier impressed with Arsenal-owned Leeds teammate Eddie Nketiah

General view outside the stadium as a Remembrance Poppy is seen on the side of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates...
Eddie Nketiah is on loan at Leeds United from Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield, England.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has spoken highly of his teammate and Arsenal-owned goalkeeper Eddie Nketiah to Goal.com.

Meslier, signed on loan from Lorient in the summer transfer window, has been impressed with Nketiah’s attributes.

The 20-year-old striker moved to the Whites on loan from Premier League club Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

 

Meslier told Goal.com about Nketiah: “We have a great relationship and I think he will be a great player in the future.

“He’s very strong, he's fast, he finishes well. He's a really good player who can go even higher.”

Leeds United's Edward Nketiah (centre) breaks away from Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan (left) and Kieran Lee

Stats

Nketiah has made 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The young striker also scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

More playing time

Nketiah, who is on the sidelines at the moment, has made a good impact coming off the substitutes’ bench, but the England Under-21 international striker will surely be looking for more playing time when he recovers fully.

The striker is a very good goalscorer, and he will be an important player in Leeds’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

