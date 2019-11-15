Illan Meslier impressed with Arsenal-owned Leeds teammate Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah is on loan at Leeds United from Arsenal.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has spoken highly of his teammate and Arsenal-owned goalkeeper Eddie Nketiah to Goal.com.

Meslier, signed on loan from Lorient in the summer transfer window, has been impressed with Nketiah’s attributes.

The 20-year-old striker moved to the Whites on loan from Premier League club Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Meslier told Goal.com about Nketiah: “We have a great relationship and I think he will be a great player in the future.

“He’s very strong, he's fast, he finishes well. He's a really good player who can go even higher.”

Stats

Nketiah has made 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The young striker also scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

More playing time

Nketiah, who is on the sidelines at the moment, has made a good impact coming off the substitutes’ bench, but the England Under-21 international striker will surely be looking for more playing time when he recovers fully.

The striker is a very good goalscorer, and he will be an important player in Leeds’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.