How to get Minecraft Earth on iOS and Android!

Everything you must know about how to get and play Minecraft Earth on iOS and Android.

Minecraft Earth has finally arrived in the US, and its fashionably late appearance has been celebrated with mobs appearing in parks. If playing the Minecraft equivalent to Pokemon Go is something that tickles your fancy, then below you'll discover how get and play the AR experience on iOS and Android.

Thanks to the success stories of Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite contributing to AR mobile gaming making up 45% of the industry's global market, it's no surprise that Microsoft are jumping aboard the bandwagon with Minecraft Earth.

It's only available in select countries and territories as of now, but people in the United States and United Kingdom are free to enjoy the experience of building a better reality with pixelated blocks.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: How to get Imperial Stormtrooper skin from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order!

What is Minecraft Earth?

Minecraft Earth is best compared to the extremely popular Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite thanks to it being an AR mobile game.

While exploring the open-world that exists outside your bedroom window (just open your curtains), you'll come across tappables that you can add to your inventory by tapping. These include trees, treasures, chests and other Minecraft objects you'll already be familiar with.

The primary goal in Minecraft has always been building outlandish things, and the same applies to Minecraft Earth as you can similarly construct weird and bizarre creations with your mates but outside.

There'll also be adventures and objectives on the map for you to complete for when you've become a tad jaded with the profession of Bob the Builder.

How to play Minecraft Earth on iOS and Android

You just need to download Minecraft Earth from the applicable digital stores to get and play it on iOS and Android.

However, you will need an iPhone running iOS 12 as well an Android running Android 8. You can check the list of devices compatible with Minecraft Earth by clicking here.

If your device doesn't function with iOS 12 or Android 8, then you will probably be greeted by an error which says the game is not available in your country.

But, provided your gadgets are up-to-date, then you will be able to get and play Minecraft Earth provided you're situated in either of the below countries/territories:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

South Korea

Philippines

Sweden

Mexico

Australia

New Zealand

Iceland

HOW TO AVOID: Autosave bug for Pokémon Sword and Shield could be corrupting SD cards!

And that's all you need to know about how to get and play Minecraft Earth on iOS and Android.