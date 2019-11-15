Gary Lineker’s recent praise for reported Arsenal and Manchester City target Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to Turkish Football, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City.

It has been reported that City, who have won the Premier League title for the past two seasons, have made enquires to the defender’s representatives.

The report has also claimed that Leicester do not want to sell the 23-year-old, and that the youngster is happy at the King Power Stadium.

Soyuncu has been at Leicester since 2018, but it is only this season that he is making the headlines following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

The Turkey international has scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 Premier League appearances for Brendan Rodgers’s side so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made four starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Foxes, according to WhoScored.

Former Leicester striker Gary Lineker has been impressed with Soyuncu this season, as the following posts from the Tottenham Hotspur legend on Twitter show.

What a signing Çağlar Söyüncü is proving to be. Lord Farquaad of Leicester. https://t.co/S6z4r3nwA5 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2019

Seems clear now why @LCFC didn’t bother reinvesting the @HarryMaguire93 fee on another central defender: they knew how good Söyüncü is. Deserves the dots above his name. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 21, 2019