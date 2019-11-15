Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Gary Lineker makes prediction about Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

John Verrall
Tammy Abraham celebrates with Fikayo Tomori after scoring Chelsea's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 09, 2019...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham opened his international scoring account last night.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Gary Lineker has messaged Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Twitter, after he scored his first goal for England last night.

Abraham came off the bench last night, as he scored the final goal in England’s 7-0 victory over Montenegro.

 

The Chelsea striker managed to convert a driven cross from Jadon Sancho, as he opened his international goalscoring account. 

And Lineker has predicted that Abraham will get plenty more goals in an England shirt before he retires.

Abraham’s problem at England level is that he is competing with Harry Kane, who is such a pivotal player for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kane scored a hat-trick last night and wears the armband, so it will be tough for Abraham to become a regular starter in a one-striker formation for England.

The Chelsea man’s goal is still reward for a wonderful campaign so far though.

Frank Lampard has offered Abraham a chance at Stamford Bridge, and he has seized his opportunity.

Abraham is among the top scorers in the Premier League this term, and he has fully established himself as Chelsea’s number one striker now.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch