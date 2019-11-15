Gary Lineker makes prediction about Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham opened his international scoring account last night.

Gary Lineker has messaged Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Twitter, after he scored his first goal for England last night.

Abraham came off the bench last night, as he scored the final goal in England’s 7-0 victory over Montenegro.

The Chelsea striker managed to convert a driven cross from Jadon Sancho, as he opened his international goalscoring account.

And Lineker has predicted that Abraham will get plenty more goals in an England shirt before he retires.

Congratulations to @tammyabraham on his first @England goal. Always a truly special moment. First of many for his country, I suspect. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 14, 2019

Abraham’s problem at England level is that he is competing with Harry Kane, who is such a pivotal player for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kane scored a hat-trick last night and wears the armband, so it will be tough for Abraham to become a regular starter in a one-striker formation for England.

The Chelsea man’s goal is still reward for a wonderful campaign so far though.

Frank Lampard has offered Abraham a chance at Stamford Bridge, and he has seized his opportunity.

Abraham is among the top scorers in the Premier League this term, and he has fully established himself as Chelsea’s number one striker now.