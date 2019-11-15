Gary Lineker compares Kane's England goal haul to Alan Shearer

Tottenham star took his England tally to 31.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane netted a hat-trick for England last night in a 7-0 victory over Montenegro.

Kane took his goal tally to 31 in the process, overtaking Alan Shearer.

One of the strikers Kane is chasing down as he aims for Wayne Rooney's record of 53 is Gary Lineker, who sits on 48.

Lineker commented on Kane's achievement, but also denigrated it slightly, pointing out that Shearer scored his goals against better opposition.

A first half hat trick for @HKane and he goes past @alanshearer in the list of @England goal-scorers. I would suggest, for context, that Shearer’s goals would’ve been scored against significantly stronger opposition. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 14, 2019

Shearer famously scored five goals for England at Euro 96, but Kane went one better last summer, netting six goals at the 2018 World Cup to win the golden boot.

Most of Wayne Rooney's goals were netted in qualifying matches or friendlies, often from the penalty spot.

Ultimately it doesn't matter how he scores them, because if Kane was not finding the net, England would find a replacement.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench last night and scored, and this added competition is going to help the Tottenham star.