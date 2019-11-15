Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Premier League

Gary Lineker compares Kane's England goal haul to Alan Shearer

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham star took his England tally to 31.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane netted a hat-trick for England last night in a 7-0 victory over Montenegro.

Kane took his goal tally to 31 in the process, overtaking Alan Shearer.

 

One of the strikers Kane is chasing down as he aims for Wayne Rooney's record of 53 is Gary Lineker, who sits on 48.

Lineker commented on Kane's achievement, but also denigrated it slightly, pointing out that Shearer scored his goals against better opposition.

Shearer famously scored five goals for England at Euro 96, but Kane went one better last summer, netting six goals at the 2018 World Cup to win the golden boot.

Most of Wayne Rooney's goals were netted in qualifying matches or friendlies, often from the penalty spot.

Ultimately it doesn't matter how he scores them, because if Kane was not finding the net, England would find a replacement.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench last night and scored, and this added competition is going to help the Tottenham star.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with Ben Chilwell during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch