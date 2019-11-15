Francesco Graziani wants to see Everton ace Moise Kean at Roma

Everton brought the Italian to Goodison Park in the summer amid plenty of fanfare but his career with the Toffees has not got off to the best start.

Everton striker Moise Kean has not had the best start to life at Goodison Park and is now being linked with a departure from the Toffees in 2020, with a possible return to Italy being spoken of in some transfer reports.

A report from Calciomercato from a few days ago suggested that AC Milan could seek a move for the Everton man as early as the January transfer window, while the Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma have also thrown their name in the hat.

Giallorossi legend Francesco Graziani has spoken about the speculation linking Kean to the Stadio Olimpico and, in conversation with Centro Suono Sport (as quoted by Voce Giallorossa), he spoke highly of the young Italian.

Indeed, the 1982 World Cup winner urged his friend, Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, to "buy him immediately", claiming Kean could become the main striker for club and country over the next 10 years.

"Kean is a terrific footballer, he's a future champion, boasts impressive physical strength and strikes the ball like a great centre-forward should," said Graziani. "He's young and has plenty of room for improvement.

"The only problem is his character, it should be looked at, I'd keep him with me for three days to catechize (teach) him, but if my friend Gianluca Petrachi wants a tip, I'd tell him to buy him immediately. He could become the (main) centre-forward of the national team and eventually of Roma for the next 10 years."

Kean signed for Everton in early August from Juventus, joining Marco Silva's side for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to get off the mark in 11 games for Everton and missed the 2-1 win away at Southampton altogether after being late for a team meeting - not the first time in his young career that he has been reprimanded for poor timekeeping.