Fortnite Chapter 2: How to get Imperial Stormtrooper skin from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order!

How to get the Imperial Stormtrooper skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 following Epic Games' announced crossover with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is out and the game is said to be bloody amazing despite being unoriginal. However, as if that wasn't exciting enough, those who dabble in Jedi mind tricks and Battle Royale shooters can also now get an Imperial Stormtrooper skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 following Epic Games' announced crossover.

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been a breath of fresh air for the Battle Royale title, but there is a disgruntled section of the community who are still annoyed about the continuous absence of patch notes following update 11.11. With that being said, the option to don the skin of an Imperial Stormtrooper should excite those who are overly enamoured with the Star Wars Universe.

Let's just hope one of the perks for donning the skin is that your aiming doesn't become worse than a bot's.

How to get the Imperial Stormtrooper skin for Fortnite Chapter 2

You can get the Imperial Stormtrooper skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 by purchasing it for 1,500 V-Bucks from the item shop or by buying Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from the Epic Games Store (this offer lasts until November 30th, 2020).

Know that it's the Imperial Stormtrooper costume only and nothing else. It's not the Clone Trooper era nor the First Order.

Saying that, it's probable that more skins and costumes will be added to Fortnite Chapter 2 as the Imperial Stormtrooper is part of a set dubbed the Original Trilogy.

Hopefully that means we get costumes such as Yoda and Darth Vader in the near future. 

Where to find the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 2

As well as being able to don the skin of an Imperial Stormtrooper, you can also sight the iconic Star Destroyer in the clouds of Fortnite Chapter 2.

It does nothing at the moment, but we're sure Star Wars fans will be squealing over its appearance nonetheless.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

