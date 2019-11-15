Quick links

Federico Valverde says Arsenal wanted him before Real Madrid move

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde says that he trained at Arsenal.

Federico Valverde has said that Arsenal wanted to sign him before he moved to Real Madrid, as quoted in Ovaciondigital.com.uy.

The 21-year-old midfielder left Penarol to switch to Spanish and European giants Madrid in 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £4.5 million.

After a loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna in 2017-18, the Uruguay international is now part of Madrid’s first team.

 

The Uruguay international midfielder has made five starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also played twice in the Champions League for Madrid so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Valverde has said that before he switched to Madrid from Penarol, Arsenal were interested in him when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the Gunners.

The youngster has stated that he trained with Alexis Sanchez, who was then at Arsenal and is now on loan at Italian giants Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Ovaciondigital.com.uy quotes Valverde as saying: “Arsenal asked about me when I was with Penarol, and I had travelled to practise with them.

“It was very small. Sharing training with Alexis Sanchez and the fact that he came to help me with the language was something very nice.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

