Fans react to West Ham United's Sead Haksabanovic's display

West Ham United's Sead Haksabanovic at Deepdale on July 21, 2018 in Preston, England.
West Ham United midfielder Sead Haksabanovic started for Montenegro in their 7-0 drubbing by England last night.

West Ham United’s Sead Haksabanovic has earned praise for his display, despite being part of a Montenegro side that were beaten 7-0 by England last night.

West Ham fans have not seen much of Haksabanovic since he arrived at the London Stadium, but got a rare glimpse of him on English soil last night.

The West Ham youngster actually managed to catch the eye, as he looked like his nation’s best player during their humiliating defeat to England.

 

Haksabanovic showed some neat touches and looked comfortable in possession, but was let down by some of his teammates, as England stormed past Montenegro.

West Ham fans were certainly encouraged by Haksabanovic’s display, and some have even suggested that he should be recalled from his current loan spell. 

Haksabanovic is currently out on loan at Swedish side Norrköping.

The 20-year-old has failed to make the grade at West Ham yet, but there may be room for him in their first-team squad if he continues to progress.

Haksabanovic is part of an exciting crop of West Ham youngsters out on loan, with Josh Cullen and Grady Diangana also impressing on temporary spells away from the London club.

