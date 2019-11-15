Fans react to West Ham United's Sead Haksabanovic's display

West Ham United midfielder Sead Haksabanovic started for Montenegro in their 7-0 drubbing by England last night.

West Ham United’s Sead Haksabanovic has earned praise for his display, despite being part of a Montenegro side that were beaten 7-0 by England last night.

West Ham fans have not seen much of Haksabanovic since he arrived at the London Stadium, but got a rare glimpse of him on English soil last night.

The West Ham youngster actually managed to catch the eye, as he looked like his nation’s best player during their humiliating defeat to England.

Haksabanovic showed some neat touches and looked comfortable in possession, but was let down by some of his teammates, as England stormed past Montenegro.

West Ham fans were certainly encouraged by Haksabanovic’s display, and some have even suggested that he should be recalled from his current loan spell.

Ben Chilwell probably man-of-the-match for England (will Harry Kane score an easier hat-trick?). Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford also played very well. Montenegro a v. average side; Nikola Vukcevic and Sead Haksabanovic stood out. — Kenny Boy (@thisboygolfs) November 15, 2019

Sead Haksabanovic the only bright spark in a POOR Montenegro team, lads certainly got potential surprising West Ham haven’t brought him back yet — Abbott (@jamieleeabbott) November 14, 2019

Haksabanovic look a tidy player. Could be a useful squad player next season. — Chad (@IamChadbacca) November 14, 2019

@ExWHUemployee @DaveWalkerWHU Haksabanovic hasn’t looked too bad in a decidedly shaky team. Maybe we should recall him — ⚒ steve ⚒ (@steviebg11) November 14, 2019

Haksabanovic is having a great game — Gary Killington ⚒ (@gary_killington) November 14, 2019

Haksabanovic is looking speedy. Can you kidnap him and bring him back to West Ham? — MKirby (@NKchez) November 14, 2019

Good set piece and corner taker Haksabanovic. — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) November 14, 2019

Haksabanovic is currently out on loan at Swedish side Norrköping.

The 20-year-old has failed to make the grade at West Ham yet, but there may be room for him in their first-team squad if he continues to progress.

Haksabanovic is part of an exciting crop of West Ham youngsters out on loan, with Josh Cullen and Grady Diangana also impressing on temporary spells away from the London club.