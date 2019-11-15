Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Fans react to Aston Villa video interview with Zimbabwe ace Marvelous Nakamba

Giuseppe Labellarte
New signing Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the Aston Villa Bodymoor Heath training ground on August 01, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa brought the Zimbabwe international to Villa Park this summer and he has become a firm fan favourite for both club and country.

New signing Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the Aston Villa Bodymoor Heath training ground on August 01, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa ace Marvelous Nakamba has spoken of his pride in representing Zimbabwe on the international stage, in conversation with the Villa Park media team, and a number of supporters - of club and country - praised the fan favourite's comments.

The newly-promoted Premier League side signed the 25-year-old for a reported £11million in the summer (Sky Sports News) on a contract until the summer of 2024, and to date he has made eight Premier League appearances for Dean Smith's side.

 

 

A fan favourite in Zimbabwe, Nakamba has also quickly won over many of the Villa faithful following his switch from Club Brugge, thanks to his tenacious performances, great work ethic and affable personality.

On Friday, the Villa media team published a YouTube interview with Nakamba, with a snippet shared on their Twitter channel where he talks of just how much it means to him to represent his nation:

And a number of fans responded with positive comments:

Zimbabwe are in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action at present, with Group H games against Botswana and Zambia in the final international break of 2019.

Meanwhile, Villa's next game is the Premier League Monday night clash with Newcastle at Villa Park on 25 November

(From L) Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed, Zimbabwe's midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Zimbabwe's midfielder Ovidy Karuru, Egypt's midfielder Amr Warda fight for the ball during the 2019 Africa...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch