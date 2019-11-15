Fans react to Aston Villa video interview with Zimbabwe ace Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa brought the Zimbabwe international to Villa Park this summer and he has become a firm fan favourite for both club and country.

Aston Villa ace Marvelous Nakamba has spoken of his pride in representing Zimbabwe on the international stage, in conversation with the Villa Park media team, and a number of supporters - of club and country - praised the fan favourite's comments.

The newly-promoted Premier League side signed the 25-year-old for a reported £11million in the summer (Sky Sports News) on a contract until the summer of 2024, and to date he has made eight Premier League appearances for Dean Smith's side.

A fan favourite in Zimbabwe, Nakamba has also quickly won over many of the Villa faithful following his switch from Club Brugge, thanks to his tenacious performances, great work ethic and affable personality.

On Friday, the Villa media team published a YouTube interview with Nakamba, with a snippet shared on their Twitter channel where he talks of just how much it means to him to represent his nation:

Marvelous Nakamba expresses his pride in playing for his native Zimbabwe.



Marvelous Nakamba expresses his pride in playing for his native Zimbabwe.

And a number of fans responded with positive comments:

Wow this man is marvelous — Steve (@SteveZwitter) 15 November 2019

Proudly Zimbabwean, proud to be associated with our Nakamba — Doreen (@DoreenDrtivenga) 15 November 2019

Nakamba is raising our flag so high enough that we are intimately proud of our country. Zimbabwe a home of great talents! — Wonder Musada (@Wonder_Musada) 15 November 2019

How can you not love that man. — Xenon (@XenonJay_) 15 November 2019

Love him — Sp4nnersavfc ↪️ (@sp4nnersavfc) 15 November 2019

What a signing this man has been — darren cave (@RealDarrenCave) 15 November 2019

He will show Zimbabweans how he has improved as an Aston Villa player. See you at National sports Marvellous — tendai mbungo (@tmbungo) 15 November 2019

Zimbabwe are in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action at present, with Group H games against Botswana and Zambia in the final international break of 2019.

Meanwhile, Villa's next game is the Premier League Monday night clash with Newcastle at Villa Park on 25 November