Fans react as Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu scores for Kosovo

The Sheffield Wednesday striker is currently away from Hillsborough on international duty with his nation.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Hillsborough striker Atdhe Nuhiu's performance for Kosovo away against Czech Republic yesterday, during which he got on the scoresheet.

Kosovo, guaranteed a playoff place thanks to their efforts in the UEFA Nations League, needed to avoid defeat at Doosan Arena to keep their chances of automatic qualification alive, and the Owls striker helped his nation draw first blood.

The Czechs dominated possession but failed to convert their chances in the first half and fell behind when Nuhiu scored against the run of play in the 50th minute with a superb thumping header.

Ultimately it wasn't to be for Kosovo as Czech Republic restored parity through Alex Kral, who then provided the assist for Ondrej Celustka to score the winner 11 minutes from time, a result which sent the hosts to Euro 2020.

Nonetheless, Nuhiu's exploits yielded plenty of reaction on social media from Sheffield Wednesday and Kosovo fans alike:

Boom ! ⚽️ — Samantha Doman (@Sambotheowl) 14 November 2019

Get in well done big dave — Swoid (@swiddoy76) 14 November 2019

Called it before! Respect. — Stephen Bedford (@LoxleyOwl) 14 November 2019

Nuhiu silencing the doubters again — SWFCSouthey1981 (@southey1981) 14 November 2019

I can't understand why everyone is blaming Nuhiu when he is involved a lot.What about Rashica and Hadergjonaj,they are running away from the ball — Art (@ArtiniM_) 14 November 2019

He’s doing just fine! That goal was a beauty. — theDitkaDog (@DitkaDog) 14 November 2019

Don’t disrespect Nuhiu like that, the coach knows his abilities and he has length and could be useful with crosses. C’mon Nuhiuuuuuu #CZEKOS — Drilon (@drilonibrahimii) 14 November 2019

Not only that, Nuhiu is brilliant with the ball at his feet, defenders don't expect to be beaten by the skill of a 6 foot 5 inch striker lol — Rich Hargreaves (@rkhargreaves) 14 November 2019

Beast — Charlie Bonser (@CharlieBonser9) 14 November 2019

An absolute colossus. #swfc — Ben Read (@BennyRead) 14 November 2019

Nuhiu has been with Wednesday since the summer of 2013 when he joined the Owls on a free transfer after leaving Rapid Vienna.

He is currently valued at £450,000 by Transfermarkt, contracted to the Hillsborough club until next summer, and has made 250 appearances for the Owls, scoring 45 goals and claiming 24 assists.