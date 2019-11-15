Fans react as Leeds talent Alfie McCalmont scores for Northern Ireland under-21s

Promising Leeds star gave a useful reminder of his talent.

Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont was on target last night for Northern Ireland's under-21 side.

McCalmont scored an impressive goal from outside the box to bring his side level.

1-1 | What about this for an equaliser from @alfiemccalmont4 for our under-21s against Hungary! #GAWA pic.twitter.com/FiWgtqCGul

— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 14, 2019

McCalmont made his debut for Leeds earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder is just 19-years-old and is a potential successor or deputy to first team star Kalvin Phillips.

He wasn't available for the under-23 side in midweek and it showed, with the team losing 7-1 to Derby County, with Mateusz Bogusz and Kun Temenuzhkov also missing on youth international duty.

McCalmont's international exploits even at under-21 level are positive for him as they provide him with an extra pathway to senior football and help him catch the eye and raise his profile.

His goal last night certainly did that and Leeds fans were impressed...

Rocket. — Michael Allen (@michaelallen27) November 14, 2019

Score more of these for Leeds plz — James Elder (@JamesEl09687611) November 14, 2019

Brilliant strike Alfie well done pal — David Casey (@davecasey07) November 14, 2019

Sweet as a nut — Biancoverde (@biancoverde_) November 14, 2019