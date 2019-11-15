Quick links

Fans react as Leeds talent Alfie McCalmont scores for Northern Ireland under-21s

Leeds fans celebrate their team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on November 29, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Promising Leeds star gave a useful reminder of his talent.

Leeds fans show their support during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont was on target last night for Northern Ireland's under-21 side.

McCalmont scored an impressive goal from outside the box to bring his side level.

1-1 | What about this for an equaliser from @alfiemccalmont4 for our under-21s against Hungary! #GAWA pic.twitter.com/FiWgtqCGul

McCalmont made his debut for Leeds earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder is just 19-years-old and is a potential successor or deputy to first team star Kalvin Phillips.

He wasn't available for the under-23 side in midweek and it showed, with the team losing 7-1 to Derby County, with Mateusz Bogusz and Kun Temenuzhkov also missing on youth international duty.

 

McCalmont's international exploits even at under-21 level are positive for him as they provide him with an extra pathway to senior football and help him catch the eye and raise his profile.

His goal last night certainly did that and Leeds fans were impressed...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

