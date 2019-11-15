Watford's Daniel Bachmann comments following Rangers rumours

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers showed interest in signing Watford's Premier League forgotten man Daniel Bachmann over the summer.

It’s no secret that Rangers are scouring the market for a new goalkeeper. Vaclav Hladky rather let the cat out of the bag last week.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the St Mirren shot-stopper admitted that Rangers have been in touch about a potential move to Ibrox in the New Year. Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday is another target, according to The Star.

With Wes Foderingham’s contract due to expire next summer, one of the first tasks facing new director of football Ross Wilson is to find a replacement for the long-serving glovesman - and it seems that he already has two names on his hit list.

And, with the winter drawing near, Daniel Bachmann might have just thrown his hat into the ring to be Foderingham's replacement at the Glasgow giants.

Bachmann took the Hladky route earlier in the year when telling the Scottish Sun that Rangers wanted to sign him. At the time, the Austrian was starring on loan at Kilmarnock but even his impressive displays north of the border have not been enough to earn him a chance at Watford.

Since returning to his parent club over the summer, Bachmann hasn’t played a minute of football. He hasn’t even been included in the matchday squad for any of Watford’s 12 Premier League fixtures. So no wonder he’s a little frustrated.

“When the time comes [January] together with the club we’ll see what the best will be then,” Bachmann, who is worried about his place in the Austria squad having been left out of the November internationals, told the Watford Observer on Friday.

“Come the Euros in seven or eight months, however long away it is, I want to be part of that. That’s the target for next summer. We’ll see what happens then.

“I’m happy at Watford and I feel like I’m developing well here in training, but the main thing is playing games.”

Proven in the top flight of Scottish football and desperate to make up for lost time, Rangers could do a lot worse than to revisit their interest in Bachmann with the transfer window edging ever closer.