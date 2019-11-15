Steve Nicol shares concerns about Liverpool signing Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund could lose Jadon Sancho with reports claiming Premier League leaders Liverpool are very interested.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes Jadon Sancho would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he’s concerned that the Borussia Dortmund wonder-kid would struggle to force his way into the Reds’ starting XI, speaking to ESPN.

Two years after taking the brave decision to turn his back on Manchester City, Sancho is now arguably the most exciting young winger in the European game. The 19-year-old has evolved into a genuine match-winner in the Bundesliga with four goals and eight assists to his name this season, while establishing himself in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up.

The Mail reports that Liverpool have shown a ‘firm interest’ in the teenager of late, despite suggestions that Sancho would cost in excess of £100 million.

But Nicol feels that, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane firmly established as Klopp’s favoured front three, a move to Anfield might come at the wrong time, regardless of his undoubted potential.

“Well, if I was advising him, let me put it that way, I would like to see him at Liverpool. I think he would be fantastic. If he could get his head round playing second fiddle to Mane and Salah, then that would be huge for Liverpool in my opinion,” said the outspoken 1984 European Cup winner.

“But he’s not going to do that, he’s going to go somewhere to play. So I think Liverpool’s out.”

The Mail claims that Sancho has grown unsettled with life at Dortmund with speculation on the rise after he was hooked before half-time during Dortmund’s humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Coach Lucian Favre was highly critical of Sancho’s performance with the Englishman having recently been suspended and fined by the German giants for breaching disciplinary rules.