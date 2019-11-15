Quick links

Report: Everton plan £12m bid for Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash

Danny Owen
Marco Silva the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship high-flyers Forest could lose Matty Cash to Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace or Southampton.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground on January 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest are at risk of losing rising star Matty Cash in the January transfer window with Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton all flocking to the City Ground, according to the Sun (15 November, page 74).

Cash is the latest academy graduate to rise through the ranks and establish himself in the Forest first-team though, like Ben Osborn, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and co before him, clubs from higher up the Football League are taking a keen interest.

 

The 22-year-old has been transformed from a winger into a rampaging right-back since the popular Sabri Lamouchi took over at the East Midland giants.

With two goals and two assists to his name this season, Cash has been a revelation in his new role with his fizzing crosses and boundless energy meaning he has looked a natural at full-back.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 9th November 2019.

The Sun reports that Everton are set to make a £12 million bid for the Slough-born youngster in the January transfer window, having been impressed by his ability to play in a variety of positions, while Southampton and Crystal Palace are keen too.

Cash could perhaps be seen as a long-term successor for the ageing Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park. Palace, meanwhile, failed to sign a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka during a frustrating summer window while Southampton are set to lose Cedric Soares sooner rather than later, the Portuguese international telling the Telegraph that he will leave when his contract expires.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at the City...

