Report: Everton plan £12m bid for Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash

Nottingham Forest are at risk of losing rising star Matty Cash in the January transfer window with Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton all flocking to the City Ground, according to the Sun (15 November, page 74).

Cash is the latest academy graduate to rise through the ranks and establish himself in the Forest first-team though, like Ben Osborn, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and co before him, clubs from higher up the Football League are taking a keen interest.

The 22-year-old has been transformed from a winger into a rampaging right-back since the popular Sabri Lamouchi took over at the East Midland giants.

With two goals and two assists to his name this season, Cash has been a revelation in his new role with his fizzing crosses and boundless energy meaning he has looked a natural at full-back.

The Sun reports that Everton are set to make a £12 million bid for the Slough-born youngster in the January transfer window, having been impressed by his ability to play in a variety of positions, while Southampton and Crystal Palace are keen too.

Cash could perhaps be seen as a long-term successor for the ageing Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park. Palace, meanwhile, failed to sign a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka during a frustrating summer window while Southampton are set to lose Cedric Soares sooner rather than later, the Portuguese international telling the Telegraph that he will leave when his contract expires.