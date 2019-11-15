Report: Dortmund-linked Anthony Gordon will leave Everton on one condition

Premier League Everton are desperate to keep hold of striker Anthony Gordon amid interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a potential £5m move for Anthony Gordon but the Everton youngster will only leave Goodison Park if he feels he is not going to get a chance under Marco Silva, according to the Sun (15 November, page 74).

Gordon has been turning heads behind the scenes for quite some time at Everton, and it seems that he is closing in on a first senior appearance since that brief cameo in a Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol almost two years ago.

The Liverpool-born 18-year-old was named on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southampton and, speaking to the Echo, head coach Marco Silva only added to the excitement surrounding arguably Everton’s most promising young striker since a certain Wayne Rooney.

"He is a player I am 100 per cent sure will be the future of Everton Football Club,” Silva enthused. “He will be a fantastic football player."

Gordon, who has seven goals and four assists for the U23s this season, should be confident that he will soon be given a chance by a manager who has publicly tipped him for big things.

And this bodes well for Everton as they look to bat away interest from Bundesliga giants Dortmund. The Sun reports that Gordon, who is valued at £5 million, would only force a move away from his boyhood club and take the Jadon Sancho route if he fails to break into the first team.

According to the Mail, Dortmund wanted Gordon a year ago too but it feels like he will be staying at Everton for the foreseeable future.