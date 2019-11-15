Report: Badou Ndiaye the first casualty of Michael O'Neil's Stoke era

Championship strugglers Stoke City look set to get rid of £14m flop Ndiaye, with a move to Trabzonspor reportedly being discussed.

Badou Ndiaye could be the first victim of the Martin O’Neill regime at Stoke City with Sporx claiming that Trabzonspor have entered talks to take the midfielder away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Ndiaye has been a regular feature in the heart of Stoke’s midfield this season, starting nine Championship games. He came off the bench during Saturday’s 4-2 win at Barnsley too as The Potters enjoyed a dream start to life under their new manager.

But while Nathan Jones obviously saw something in the Senegal international, Ndiaye could find himself heading out of the second-tier struggliers during the January transfer window.

He spent the entirety of last season on loan at Galatasaray and another temporary spell in Turkey is on the cards as negotiations with Trabzonspor get underway.

The Super Lig side will have to pay around £1 million to sign Ndiaye until the end of the season. Trabzonspor are also interested in Leicester’s forgotten man Daniel Amartey, who will be allowed to leave in the winter according to Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers (Mercury).

Stoke paid £14 million to sign Ndiaye during January 2018 but, in truth, he hasn’t come anywhere close to living up to his hefty price-tag on English shores.