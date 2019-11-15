Quick links

Report: Badou Ndiaye the first casualty of Michael O'Neil's Stoke era

Stoke manager Nathan Jones looks on after the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Norwich City at the Bet365 Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Stoke-on-Trent, England.
Championship strugglers Stoke City look set to get rid of £14m flop Ndiaye, with a move to Trabzonspor reportedly being discussed.

Papa Alioune Ndiaye of Stoke City look deject during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on November 04, 2019 in Stoke on Trent,...

Badou Ndiaye could be the first victim of the Martin O’Neill regime at Stoke City with Sporx claiming that Trabzonspor have entered talks to take the midfielder away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Ndiaye has been a regular feature in the heart of Stoke’s midfield this season, starting nine Championship games. He came off the bench during Saturday’s 4-2 win at Barnsley too as The Potters enjoyed a dream start to life under their new manager.

 

But while Nathan Jones obviously saw something in the Senegal international, Ndiaye could find himself heading out of the second-tier struggliers during the January transfer window.

He spent the entirety of last season on loan at Galatasaray and another temporary spell in Turkey is on the cards as negotiations with Trabzonspor get underway.

Badou Ndiaye of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbache and Galatasaray at the ükrü Saracolu Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on April 14,2019.

The Super Lig side will have to pay around £1 million to sign Ndiaye until the end of the season. Trabzonspor are also interested in Leicester’s forgotten man Daniel Amartey, who will be allowed to leave in the winter according to Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers (Mercury).

Stoke paid £14 million to sign Ndiaye during January 2018 but, in truth, he hasn’t come anywhere close to living up to his hefty price-tag on English shores.

Papa Alioune Ndiaye of Stoke City and Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

