'Ran the show': Manchester City's Bernardo Silva stuns fans with Portugal heroics

Bernardo Silva has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City but his performances for Portugal are arguably even more impressive.

When your team mate is a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, its never going to be easy to hog the limelight. Fortunately, Bernardo Silva is not the sort of character who demands to be centre of attention.

The Manchester City winger is more than happy to go about his work in the background, starring in the shadows as Ronaldo dominates the headlines, prances, poses and plunders as the world watches on in awe.

The Juventus talisman scored a hat-trick, his ninth at international level, as Portugal thrashed Lithuania 6-0 on Thursday night – but he wasn’t even the best player on the pitch at the 30,000 capacity Algarve Stadium.

Instead, that honour went to Silva. With a goal and two assists, the former Benfica and Monaco star has contributed to ten goals in his last seven games for his country, a remarkable record which even surpasses his outstanding form at club level for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

A £43 million signing in the summer of 2017, Silva continues to be one of the most underrated attacking players anywhere in the European game despite his starring role in successive Premier League title triumphs and an unprecedented domestic treble.

Fortunately, that’s just the way this understated genius likes it.

Bernardo Silva in #PORLIT:



66 minutes

1 goal

1 assist

5 chances created

101 touches

82/87 (94%) passes

7 crosses

2/3 dribbles

4/6 duels won

5 recoveries

2 tackles



Ran the show for #Portugal.#TodosPortugal ✨ pic.twitter.com/FIUILczMiV — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) November 14, 2019

Ronaldo is our goal machine, but Bernardo Silva is now our best and most important player going forward



Great to see him get a goal!#PORLIT #Seleção — M (@mg_eleven20) November 14, 2019

Bernardo Silva is feeling it today.



Definitely had piri piri for lunch. #Portugal #PORLIT — Eric Krakauer (@EricKrakauer) November 14, 2019

Most selfless player ever seen. @BernardoCSilva ❣️whenever he gets ball & gets chance for Score a GOAL for his country.he always gives pass to @Cristiano to score a GOAL So he can reach highest No. Of GOALS .His sacrifice for @Cristiano is just more than Greatest pic.twitter.com/oRII775CPH — Bilvam Vyas (@bilvam_360_17) November 15, 2019

After seeing last night's match between Portugal and Lithuania, I can say for sure that it's Bernardo Silva not Joao Felix that will carry the Portugal team forward after Ronaldo.#BernardoSilva #Portugal #Ronaldo #CR7 #joaofelix #Silva — Aayush Sharma (@AayushS31370308) November 15, 2019

Bernardo silva is underrated — Thamé (@ThamMrk) November 15, 2019

Best Portuguese player in the world right now — Lehlohonolo Papo (@papomcfc) November 15, 2019

Is @BernardoCSilva the most underrated footballer. I mean look at him every week, for city, for portugal, earlier for monaco. He is just getting better and better. He plays like prime Ozil alongside @Cristiano. Just hope @juventusfcen pair them up. — Hridesh chowkhani (@HrideshC) November 15, 2019