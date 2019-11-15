Quick links

'Ran the show': Manchester City's Bernardo Silva stuns fans with Portugal heroics

Danny Owen
Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City celebrates following his side's victory during the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2018...
Bernardo Silva has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City but his performances for Portugal are arguably even more impressive.

Bernardo Silva of Portugal and Manchester City during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Portugal and Lithuania on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.

When your team mate is a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, its never going to be easy to hog the limelight. Fortunately, Bernardo Silva is not the sort of character who demands to be centre of attention.

The Manchester City winger is more than happy to go about his work in the background, starring in the shadows as Ronaldo dominates the headlines, prances, poses and plunders as the world watches on in awe.

The Juventus talisman scored a hat-trick, his ninth at international level, as Portugal thrashed Lithuania 6-0 on Thursday night – but he wasn’t even the best player on the pitch at the 30,000 capacity Algarve Stadium.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R ) celebrates with Portugal's forward Bernardo Silva after scoring his third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B football qualification match...

Instead, that honour went to Silva. With a goal and two assists, the former Benfica and Monaco star has contributed to ten goals in his last seven games for his country, a remarkable record which even surpasses his outstanding form at club level for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

A £43 million signing in the summer of 2017, Silva continues to be one of the most underrated attacking players anywhere in the European game despite his starring role in successive Premier League title triumphs and an unprecedented domestic treble.

Fortunately, that’s just the way this understated genius likes it.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Andy Robertson of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

