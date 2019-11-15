Michael O'Neil makes claim about Rangers' Steven Davis which is absolutely correct

Northern Ireland centurion Steven Davis could win his fourth Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is one of the most underappreciated footballers in the whole of Britain, according to his Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill.

At the age of 34, the veteran midfielder's enjoyed a career most players would kill for.

Davis has made over 250 appearances in the Premier League, lifted eight trophies in the famous blue shirt of Rangers, and earned a century of caps for his county while captaining Northern Ireland at the European Championships.

He is still going strong too, remaining a key figure at the heart of the midfield for both club and country, and O’Neill believes that Davis deserves far more credit for his achievements and longevity.

“If there’s a more underrated player then I’m yet to see him,” O’Neill, who will stay at the helm for the Northern Ireland despite taking over at Stoke City last week, told talkSPORT (15 November, 8.50am).

Davis scored his first Rangers goal in seven years earlier this month, firing a deflected drive into the net as Steven Gerrard’s side sealed a famous Europa League victory over Porto to put themselves on the verge of the knockout stages.

With the Gers level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, there could be yet more silverware on Davis’ CV by this time next year.

This feels like a classic case of a footballer who will only be fully appreciated after he's gone.