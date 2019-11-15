Quick links

Rangers

Northern Ireland

Scottish Premiership

Michael O'Neil makes claim about Rangers' Steven Davis which is absolutely correct

Danny Owen
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northern Ireland centurion Steven Davis could win his fourth Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season.

Ryan Christie of Celtic is challenged by Steven Davis of Rangers FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is one of the most underappreciated footballers in the whole of Britain, according to his Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill.

At the age of 34, the veteran midfielder's enjoyed a career most players would kill for.

Subscribe

Davis has made over 250 appearances in the Premier League, lifted eight trophies in the famous blue shirt of Rangers, and earned a century of caps for his county while captaining Northern Ireland at the European Championships.

 

He is still going strong too, remaining a key figure at the heart of the midfield for both club and country, and O’Neill believes that Davis deserves far more credit for his achievements and longevity.

“If there’s a more underrated player then I’m yet to see him,” O’Neill, who will stay at the helm for the Northern Ireland despite taking over at Stoke City last week, told talkSPORT (15 November, 8.50am).

Rangers' Northern Irish midfielder Steven Davis (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and...

Davis scored his first Rangers goal in seven years earlier this month, firing a deflected drive into the net as Steven Gerrard’s side sealed a famous Europa League victory over Porto to put themselves on the verge of the knockout stages.

With the Gers level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, there could be yet more silverware on Davis’ CV by this time next year.

This feels like a classic case of a footballer who will only be fully appreciated after he's gone.

Steven Davis midfielder of Rangers FC (R) vies with Portos Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira (L) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch