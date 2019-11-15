Martin Keown wishes Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was an Arsenal player

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to shine for Premier League leaders Liverpool and the chances of him ever playing for the Gunners look slim.

Martin Keown was left staggered by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Rolls Royce of a performance during England’s 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro on Thursday, admitting to talkSPORT that he wishes the Liverpool icon was playing his club football for Arsenal instead.

The Three Lions sealed their place at Euro 2020 in style by savaging a wounded Montenegro side at Wembley. Harry Kane netted a hat-trick while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham also got on the scoresheet alongside a calamitous second-half own goal from the beleaguered visitors.

But Alexander-Arnold was arguably the best player on the pitch, performing almost like a playmaker from his nominal right-back role, and Keown has joined the ever-growing list of pundits who feels the 21-year-old’s outstanding passing range would be better utilised in midfield.

The Arsenal legend, who would love to see Alexander-Arnold turning out for the Gunners instead, feels the Champions League winner is even a better option in the centre of the park than Tottenham’s Harry Winks.

“An absolute joy to watch him play. The capability he has off left foot, right foot, I honestly feel he could play centre midfield for England. I do feel when Winks gets the ball, is he better than Alexander Arnold?” the Gunners legend told Jim White (15 November, 10.30am).

“I think Alexander-Arnold could go in (midfield) and pull the strings for England. He’s more than capable.

“I’d like to see him in the Arsenal midfield by the way.”

Keown can dream on.

Alexander-Arnold is fast becoming the poster boy of this great Liverpool side, having risen through the ranks at Anfield before starring for the club he supported while growing up a stone’s throw from their Melwood training ground.