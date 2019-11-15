Quick links

Everton

France Football Team

Moldova

Premier League

UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Everton's Lucas Digne named best player on the pitch in France win

Danny Owen
Marco Silva, Manager of Watford celebrates after the full time whistle during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on September 9, 2017 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lucas Digne has been one of the Premier League's best left-backs since joining Everton and he helped France qualify for Euro 2020.

France's defender Lucas Digne (L) is challenged by Moldova's defender Veceslav Posmac during the Euro 2020 Group H football qualification match between France and Moldova at the Stade de...

Everton fans everywhere would have been wincing as Lucas Digne lay face down in the penalty area during the closing stages of France’s 2-1 victory against Moldova on Thursday night.

With Andre Gomes’ stricken expression and injured leg still fresh in the minds, the last thing Toffees supporters wanted to see was Digne flying through the air after an horrific lunge from a desperate Moldovan defender.

Thankfully, the left-back avoided the sort of serious injury which has consigned Gomes to months on the sidelines. And qualification for next summer’s European Championships should ease any lingering pangs of pain.

 

Earning his 26th international cap at the Stade de France, it was Digne’s typically swashbuckling run into the penalty area which earned Didier Deschamps’ side the penalty they needed to see off a resilient Moldova in the final ten minutes.

Olivier Giroud slotted the spot kick into the corner, sealing France’s place at Euro 2020. But after a performance in which the reigning World champions laboured once more against limited opposition, another impressive display from Digne at least gave the fans something to cheer.

Particularly with the rest of France's defence, particularly calamitous Barcelona stopper Clement Lenglet, who gifted Moldova a famous goal on the night, doing little to convince.

Lucas Digne of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The former PSG and Barcelona flyer was named Man of the Match by Le Parisien after the game, though the phrase ‘best of a bad bunch’ comes to mind.

But with Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Mendy struggling to stay fit for a prolonged period of time, don’t bet against Digne starting for France at the Euros next summer.

Lucas Digne of France in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between France and Moldova at Stade de France in Saint - Denis, France on November 14, 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch