Everton's Lucas Digne named best player on the pitch in France win

Lucas Digne has been one of the Premier League's best left-backs since joining Everton and he helped France qualify for Euro 2020.

Everton fans everywhere would have been wincing as Lucas Digne lay face down in the penalty area during the closing stages of France’s 2-1 victory against Moldova on Thursday night.

With Andre Gomes’ stricken expression and injured leg still fresh in the minds, the last thing Toffees supporters wanted to see was Digne flying through the air after an horrific lunge from a desperate Moldovan defender.

Thankfully, the left-back avoided the sort of serious injury which has consigned Gomes to months on the sidelines. And qualification for next summer’s European Championships should ease any lingering pangs of pain.

Earning his 26th international cap at the Stade de France, it was Digne’s typically swashbuckling run into the penalty area which earned Didier Deschamps’ side the penalty they needed to see off a resilient Moldova in the final ten minutes.

Olivier Giroud slotted the spot kick into the corner, sealing France’s place at Euro 2020. But after a performance in which the reigning World champions laboured once more against limited opposition, another impressive display from Digne at least gave the fans something to cheer.

Particularly with the rest of France's defence, particularly calamitous Barcelona stopper Clement Lenglet, who gifted Moldova a famous goal on the night, doing little to convince.

The former PSG and Barcelona flyer was named Man of the Match by Le Parisien after the game, though the phrase ‘best of a bad bunch’ comes to mind.

But with Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Mendy struggling to stay fit for a prolonged period of time, don’t bet against Digne starting for France at the Euros next summer.