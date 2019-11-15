Quick links

Danny Ings explains why Southampton's Che Adams is a nightmare for defenders

Danny Owen
View of the pitch and stands inside St. Mary's Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Wigan Athletic at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern...
Che Adams is yet to score a Premier League goal for the Saints since joining Ralph Hasenhuttl's side from Birmingham City for £15m.

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Che Adams may be yet to open his account for Southampton but team-mate Danny Ings has backed the ‘outstanding’ summer signing to live up to his hefty price-tag at St Mary’s, speaking to The Daily Echo.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side fought off competition from a whole host of Premier League rivals to sign Adams over the summer for £15 million (BBC). But Adams, who plundered 22 Championship goals for Birmingham City last season, is yet to find the net in 11 games for his new employers.

Adams has come in for criticism from some sections of the Southampton fanbase as a result and he has seemingly fallen out of favour too, playing just 20 minutes of football during The Saints’ last six Premier League fixtures.

 

Though Ings, who has taken on the goalscoring burden on his own in recent weeks, has backed his fellow striker to come good eventually.

“He believes in his own ability and it’s an ability that’s been proved by the amount of goals he scored last year. He knows where the goal is. When you sometimes come to a new club, getting that first goal can be tricky,” said the former Liverpool ace.

Che Adams of Southampton during the pre-season friendly match between Guangzhou R&F and Southampton, on July 23, 2019 at the Estadio Campo Desportivo in Macau, Macau.

“I remember when I first came up to the Premier League with Burnley, it took me a long time to score my first goal, so that can happen.

“Che is an outstanding goalscorer. He is a nightmare for defenders and the goals will come. Che is very hungry to play. You can see it. He is strong, powerful and quick.”

In Adams’ defence, he has only had one full season playing at centre-forward under his belt, having joined Birmingham from Sheffield United as an explosive winger instead. So it is perhaps no surprise that a player who is still getting used to the role would endure a sluggish start to life in a much more difficult league.

Che Adams of Southampton signals to a team-mate during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Southampton and FC Koln at St. Mary's Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

