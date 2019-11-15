Danny Ings explains why Southampton's Che Adams is a nightmare for defenders

Che Adams is yet to score a Premier League goal for the Saints since joining Ralph Hasenhuttl's side from Birmingham City for £15m.

Che Adams may be yet to open his account for Southampton but team-mate Danny Ings has backed the ‘outstanding’ summer signing to live up to his hefty price-tag at St Mary’s, speaking to The Daily Echo.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side fought off competition from a whole host of Premier League rivals to sign Adams over the summer for £15 million (BBC). But Adams, who plundered 22 Championship goals for Birmingham City last season, is yet to find the net in 11 games for his new employers.

Adams has come in for criticism from some sections of the Southampton fanbase as a result and he has seemingly fallen out of favour too, playing just 20 minutes of football during The Saints’ last six Premier League fixtures.

Though Ings, who has taken on the goalscoring burden on his own in recent weeks, has backed his fellow striker to come good eventually.

“He believes in his own ability and it’s an ability that’s been proved by the amount of goals he scored last year. He knows where the goal is. When you sometimes come to a new club, getting that first goal can be tricky,” said the former Liverpool ace.

“I remember when I first came up to the Premier League with Burnley, it took me a long time to score my first goal, so that can happen.

“Che is an outstanding goalscorer. He is a nightmare for defenders and the goals will come. Che is very hungry to play. You can see it. He is strong, powerful and quick.”

In Adams’ defence, he has only had one full season playing at centre-forward under his belt, having joined Birmingham from Sheffield United as an explosive winger instead. So it is perhaps no surprise that a player who is still getting used to the role would endure a sluggish start to life in a much more difficult league.