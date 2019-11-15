Former coach says Erling Braut Haaland should reject Liverpool move

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been linked with £88m-rated Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland.

Erling Braut Haaland might have scored goals at a remarkable rate for Red Bull Salzburg but a move to Liverpool would be too much too soon, the striker’s former coach Alf Ingve Berntsen has told Goal.

There is arguably not a more exciting centre-forward in the game right now. Haaland has scored a remarkable 26 goals in 18 games since moving to Austria from Molde over the summer, including seven in four Champions League group stage games.

The Daily Star claims that Liverpool are one of many clubs all over Europe keen to snap up the fair-haired 19-year-old, having been impressed by his goal-scoring performance during Salzburg’s 4-3 defeat at Anfield in October.

But Berntsen, who worked with Haaland during his formative years back home in Norway with Bryne FK, believes he should bide his time before joining the reigning Kings of Europe.

“The tactical requirements at Bayern and Liverpool would be a bit too high for now - after all, he has only played in Norway and Austria so far. And also there for a short time,” he said. “Erling is a dominant character, sitting on the bench would not be easy for him.

“What many forget: Haaland was not even a regular player at Salzburg recently. He did not play regularly until August this year. Of course he caused hype with his goals, but it would probably be advisable to stay at Salzburg for another year.

“To be a substitute at a top club would be a hindrance to this development.”

According to Tuttosport, Salzburg have slapped a staggering £88 million price-tag on Haaland’s head.

And considering that Jurgen Klopp has frequently reiterated the fact that Liverpool do not have an oil oligarch or an entire royal family financing them, it seems very unlikely that The Reds will shatter their transfer record for a still unproven teenager.