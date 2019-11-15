Agent admits Rachid Ghezzal wants to end his Leicester City career

Rachid Ghezzal started just eight Premier League games for Leicester before joining Serie A outfit Fiorentina on loan.

Leicester City flop Rachid Ghezzal is keen to secure a permanent move to Fiorentina, his agent Theofilos Karasavvidis has told Tuttomercatoweb.

An Algerian winger who loves to cut inside onto his favoured left-foot, Ghezzal drew inevitable comparisons with Riyad Mahrez when he arrived at the King Power Stadium from Monaco in a £10 million deal during the summer of 2018 (BBC).

But while Mahrez secured his place in Foxes folklore by leading Claudio Ranieri’s side to Premier League glory in 2016, winning the PFA Player of the Year award along the way, his compatriot has failed to make any sort of an impact in the famous blue shirt.

Ghezzal started just eight Premier League games in a frustrating debut season for Leicester and departed on loan to Fiorentina in September.

Vincenzo Montella’s side have an option to sign Ghezzal permanently for around £8.5 million and, according to his agent, the 27-year-old would welcome the chance to stay in Florence.

"His goal is to be signed permanently," Karasavvidis told TMW. "It was a last-minute move, but the guy in Florence feels really good. He always talks very positively about everyone (at Fiorentina).

“At first he had a bit of difficulty, it is never easy. He can do much more”

With the likes of Franck Ribery and Federico Chiesa starring for Fiorentina, Ghezzal has found game time hard to come by at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with just one Serie A start to his name thus far.

The winger will need to step up his game if he wants Fiorentina to buy him at the end of the season.