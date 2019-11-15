Dejan Kulusevski discusses potential Arsenal and Southampton move

Premier League duo Arsenal and Southampton reportedly want to sign Sweden playmaker Kulusevski from Serie A high-flyers Atalanta.

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that he is going nowhere in January despite the Parma loanee being linked with big-money moves to Arsenal and Southampton, speaking to Fotboll Skanalen.

The 19-year-old playmaker has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks with his eye-catching displays in Serie A sparking speculation that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Tuttomercatoweb report that an Arsenal side who have scored twice from open play in their last eight games are interested in signing a £21 million-rated midfielder who has produced five assists in the Italian top flight this season.

Southampton, meanwhile, are planning to make an offer of £15 million, according to Corriere della Sera Bergamo, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side also struggling with a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

But Kulusevski, who is on loan at Parma from Atalanta, insists that a decision about his future will have to wait until next summer.

"I'm fine at Parma, I'm happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club. The market? I'm playing well, so it's normal to write about other clubs, but I don't think about (a January move) because I have an annual deal with Parma,” said Kulusevski, who could make his Sweden debut in a crucial Euro 2020 clash with Romania on Friday night.

“At the end of the season, with my agent and my family, I'll choose the best for me."

This will be music to the ears of Parma fans, who gave Kulusevski a standing ovation after he inspired their 2-0 triumph over Roma on Sunday.