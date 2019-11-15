Chris Sutton comments on Glen Kamara’s Rangers future

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on the radar of Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Chris Sutton has suggested on Ladbrokes Social Club that reported Leeds United and Crystal Palace target Glen Kamara should not leave Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

According to The Herald, Leeds in the Championship in England are interested in signing Kamara from Rangers in the January transfer window.

The report has also credited Premier League trio Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion with interest in the Finland international.

The report has further added that Rangers will ask for £8 million for the midfielder they signed from Dundee for £50,000 in the January transfer window.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has suggested that the 24-year-old former Arsenal prospect should not leave Rangers just yet.

Sutton said on Ladbrokes Social Club, as transcribed by The Daily Record: "My view is do it for longer.

“We're judging him and yeah he was good at Dundee and he moved to a big club in Rangers, but he's only been in the door five minutes. Hold your horses, that's my feeling."

Rangers stay

Kamara is a very good midfielder who has been superb for Rangers, and it would make sense for him to stay at Ibrox for the rest of the season.

Switching clubs in the middle of the season is never a great idea, and given that Kamara could be part of something special at Rangers, he should stick around at Ibrox and try to guide the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title.