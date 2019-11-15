Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount's England display

Mason Mount of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has come in for severe criticism for his display for England last night.

Mason Mount of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Chelsea fans have taken aim at Mason Mount after his display for England last night.

Mount was picked to start for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side as they cruised to success against Montenegro.

The Chelsea youngster played his part in helping England to a 7-0 win at Wembley, but it is fair to say that he didn’t catch the eye as much as many of his teammates.

 

Chelsea fans who were watching were far from impressed with what they saw from Mount.

And there is a feeling around Stamford Bridge that Mount needs to be taken out of Frank Lampard’s side’s starting line-up.

The reaction from Chelsea fans does seem rather harsh on a 20-year-old still making his breakthrough at the top level, but it shows how ruthless football can be. 

Mount started the season in blistering form, but he has slowed down in recent weeks.

The Chelsea academy graduate has only scored once in his last seven Premier League appearances, but he has still shown glimpses of quality.

Chelsea are next in action after the international break when they take on Manchester City, and it will be intriguing to see whether Lampard sticks by Mount for that fixture.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

