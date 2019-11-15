Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount's England display

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has come in for severe criticism for his display for England last night.

Mount was picked to start for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side as they cruised to success against Montenegro.

The Chelsea youngster played his part in helping England to a 7-0 win at Wembley, but it is fair to say that he didn’t catch the eye as much as many of his teammates.

Chelsea fans who were watching were far from impressed with what they saw from Mount.

And there is a feeling around Stamford Bridge that Mount needs to be taken out of Frank Lampard’s side’s starting line-up.

Mount is absolutely garbage — M (@TacticalCFC) November 14, 2019

About Mount performance i just wanna say this man never get a rest, he is almost play every minute in the last 2 months. — Zylom (@CFCZylom_) November 14, 2019

Mount needs to be dropped for City. He’s played every single Premier League game this season. — Lew (@CFCLew_) November 14, 2019

Mount is so useless — paris (@ParisCFC) November 14, 2019

Mount is horrific — Stef⚜️ (@CFCStef) November 14, 2019

Idk what’s going on with mount but this is not the player he is. I’m sure the real mount will come thru soon... — PressResistant (@CFCJojo) November 15, 2019

Maddison is far superior to Mount, I'm afraid.



How Southgate picks the latter over the former is a mystery. — (@TheFamousCFC_V1) November 14, 2019

The reaction from Chelsea fans does seem rather harsh on a 20-year-old still making his breakthrough at the top level, but it shows how ruthless football can be.

Mount started the season in blistering form, but he has slowed down in recent weeks.

The Chelsea academy graduate has only scored once in his last seven Premier League appearances, but he has still shown glimpses of quality.

Chelsea are next in action after the international break when they take on Manchester City, and it will be intriguing to see whether Lampard sticks by Mount for that fixture.